Jessica Alba’s Daughter Honor Gives Her a Glam Makeover & Fans Can’t Stop Talking

Jessica Alba is letting her daughter take the beauty reins—and fans are loving the results.

The “Honey” actress, 45, made a rare appearance on her 18-year-old daughter Honor Warren’s TikTok account, where Honor treated her mom to a full makeup makeover.

The fun mother-daughter video quickly caught fans’ attention, with many praising both Honor’s makeup skills and Alba’s naturally youthful appearance.

Alba Stunned in the TikTok

Honor shared a before-and-after transformation, beginning with Alba wearing little to no makeup before revealing the finished look.

The actress sported smoky eye makeup, rosy pink blush and a rich berry-colored lipstick that gave her a polished, glamorous finish.

Across the clip, Honor wrote, “pov she finally let me do her makeup,” before captioning the post, “serving absolute face on em.”

The makeover highlighted just how much the pair resemble each other, with many viewers commenting on their striking similarities. Alba shares Honor, along with daughter Haven, 14, and son Hayes, 8, with her estranged husband, Cash Warren.

Fans Can’t Get Enough of the Sweet Post

Fans quickly filled the comments section with compliments for both Honor’s work and Alba’s complexion.

“Killed it, but again, the canvas is flawless to begin with,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “She’s so naturally pretty.”

Others couldn’t get over Alba’s youthful appearance.

“You won the genetic lottery,” one fan commented.

“The way I thought the first clip was with the makeup,” another admitted.

Several people noted that Alba hardly needed cosmetics at all.

“Momma doesn’t even need makeup!”

“With a mom looking like this, make up or no make up, anything could look amazing.”

Others focused on her glowing complexion.

“Her skin is flawless.”

“JESSICA IS BEAUTIFUL.”

One viewer also wanted to recreate the look, writing, “Looks amazing. Would love to know what you used on the eyes.”

Another praised Honor’s work, commenting, “Beautiful young lady! Great job Lord!”

The lighthearted video also offered a glimpse into the close bond Alba shares with her children. Over the years, the actress has frequently spoken about making family her top priority despite balancing a busy career.

Alba Has Previously Talked About Being a Mom

In a 2018 interview with E! News, Alba reflected on what motherhood has taught her while raising three children.

She said parenting has helped her master “the art of multitasking, but also really being in the moment and being present.”

While juggling work and family can be demanding, Alba explained that spending quality time together is something she intentionally prioritizes.

“It’s so important,” she said.

She also shared that she enjoys involving her children in everyday life so they feel included rather than watching from the sidelines.

“It’s just nice for the kids to feel involved and feel like they’re participating in the day to day,” Alba explained. “As they grow and mature, they get to do more and more things.”

At the time, she revealed that daughter Haven had developed a love for cooking and enjoyed making pancakes and eggs for the family, while Honor often stepped in to help care for younger brother Hayes.

Years later, Honor appears to have added another skill to her growing list—professional-looking makeup artistry—and judging by fans’ reactions, Jessica Alba may have found her newest favorite makeup artist right at home.