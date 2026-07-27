‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Week 3 Live Recap & Spoilers – 7/27/2026

The time has come for Week 3 of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on ABC tonight. We are on the hunt for the next pro dancer to debut on “DWTS” Season 35, as the 9 remaining dancers compete in challenges to prove they deserve that spot. For tonight’s episode, it’s all about performing as a group, as “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Britt Stewart will be serving as guest mentor and judge. Watch with us tonight during our “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 live recap below and find out with us who got eliminated on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” tonight.

Group Performance on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

Things got emotional last week on this “Dancing With the Stars’ spinoff. “DWTS” Season 34 Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin is back in the ballroom, this time serving as host. The judges are three-time Mirrorball Champion Mark Ballas and his mother, ballroom legend Shirley “The Queen of Latin” Ballas.

Each week, the contestants will pair up and take on a dance style and song choice for the challenge of the week. Tonight’s theme is something very popular on the show: a group performance. We always see the pros dancing together, and now Britt will help get these dancers ready for their performance. We saw another dancer get eliminated during Week 2. Who will it be tonight? Find out with us during our Live Recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 27 Live Recap – Week 3

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “DWTS: THE NEXT PRO” LIVE RECAP UPDATES.

Week 3 Begins

The dancers are in the ballroom. Robert and the judges join them. The mentor and guest judge this week is Britt Stewart, who performs an awesome dance to get the night started!

Britt said a vital part of becoming a pro on “DWTS” is group performances. They often start every night with a huge opening number. For this week, the dancers will have to recreate the dance Britt just performed! She said this is a chance to break the rules a little bit. Not all complete ballroom in these group numbers.

Rehearsals Begin

Britt joins the dancers in the rehearsal room. She said for traditional ballroom dancers, this could be a hard week. There are a lot of people, lots of movements, and keeping in sync is huge. Plus, it’s more than just ballroom.

Britt is done, so the dancers continue to work. There is some tension between the girls, as Nina continues to not listen to anyone. Selena tries to give input, but seems to be getting shot down by Nina.

Meanwhile, Tristen is struggling with the moves and picking up the choreography. Britt said Nina is struggling with the musicality. Stephani is feeling confident with this, since she was in the “Dancing With the Stars” troupe for Season 33. However, they are dancing, and she accidentally gets too close to Natalie and hits her in the face. Natalie is now on the way to the hospital, as Britt said this is why group dances are important and knowing our spacing.

A Surprise From Britt

The rehearsals continue, as we wait to see how Natalie is. Britt says she has a surprise for these dancers. They have had three hours to rehearse, which is how long the pros on “Dancing With the Stars” have to learn these routines. So, Britt says they will perform the routine right now! In come Mark and Shirley, so is this real?

They perform the routine, and Selena is just a star. She stands out among the dancers, and my eye is drawn to her the whole time.

After the performance, Britt asks the judges who was the weakest dancer in the challenge. Shirley said Tristen was ahead by a whole bar of music. Mark said Nina was rushing the music, being ahead, and not being spatially aware of your partner.

However, they are not on the chopping block! Britta said there will be another challenge to prove themselves to the “DWTS: The Next Pro” judges.

House Time

Back at the house, Erik talks about how Britt is so beautiful. Then we have more drama, and of course, it involves Nina. Selena calls out Nina, saying she does not respect her and held back in the rehearsals.

Nina then says she also held back. It’s a group performance week, and they need to figure out how to work together.

A New Challenge

The dancers are back in the rehearsal room. Robert said Natalie is doing okay, but under medical supervision for now. For the second part of this week’s challenge, the dancers have to split up into two different teams and perform an amazing team dance. Nina and Tristen will be team captains. Britt said they need to be in sync and be smart. The teams are:

Team Tango: Nina, Allen, AJ, and Adele

Nina, Allen, AJ, and Adele Team Paso Doble: Tristen, Stephani, Selena, and Erik