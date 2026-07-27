Who Got Eliminated on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ 2026 Tonight? Week 3 Results

We have made it into Week 3 on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on ABC tonight. The search for the next pro dancer on “DWTS” continued, as one of the 9 remaining dancers will earn a spot as a pro dancer for “Dancing With the Stars” Season 35 in Fall 2026. Britt Stewart was serving as guest judge and mentor tonight for these dancers, with the dancers facing a grueling group performance routine. So, who got eliminated on “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 tonight? Find out the Week 3 results from tonight below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

Week 3 Elimination on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

Last week on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro,” it was Brandon Armstrong serving as guest mentor and judge for the week. It was all about storytelling, with the dancer from the weakest pairing being eliminated.

These are up-and-coming dancers, so it’s cool to see them all perform, especially as one big group tonight. For tonight, Britt is working with them on putting together a group performance in a short amount of time. After all is said and done tonight, another elimination will take place, and their hopes of being named the next “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer will come to an end. So, which dancer will be eliminated tonight on “DWTS: The Next Pro” Season 1? Find out below with our “DWTS” results.

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE POST WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 27 Live Results – Week 3

KEEP REFRESHING THE PAGE FOR THE LATEST “DWTS: THE NEXT PRO” LIVE RESULTS UPDATES.

Week 3 Begins

The dancers are in the ballroom. Robert and the judges are in place, so time to get Week 3 started. We will provide updates as tonight’s episode airs, so keep refreshing this page to get the latest results!

8:12 p.m. – We have a group performance tonight, with Britt Stewart as the mentor and guest judge. During rehearsals, we have Nina taking over and not letting Selena voice her thoughts. Then, we have Stephani accidentally hit Natalie in the eye while dancing. Natalie is in an ambulance on the way to the hospital!

8:23 p.m. – Natalie is okay, but being looked at. The dancers continue to rehearse, then Britt surprises them and tells them they are performing after three hours of rehearsals, since that’s how long the pros typically get to learn it! They perform for the judges, and Shirley and Mark pick Tristen and Nina as the weakest dancers. However, they are safe and will get another challenge to prove themselves!