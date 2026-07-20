‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Week 2 Live Recap & Spoilers – 7/20/2026

We are back with Week 2 of “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” on ABC tonight. The search continues for the next pro dancer to debut on “DWTS” Season 35, as the 10 remaining dancers compete in challenges to prove they deserve that spot. For tonight’s episode, it’s all about storytelling, as “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer Brandon Armstrong will be serving as guest mentor and judge. Watch with us tonight during our “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 live recap below and find out with us who got eliminated on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” tonight.

Storytelling on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

We kicked things off last week on this “Dancing With the Stars’ spinoff. “DWTS” Season 34 Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin is back in the ballroom, this time serving as host.. The judges are three-time Mirrorball Champion Mark Ballas and his mother, ballroom legend Shirley “The Queen of Latin” Ballas.

Each week, the contestants will pair up and take on a dance style and song choice for the challenge of the week. Tonight’s theme is all about telling a story through dance, which Brandon will help get these dancers ready for their performance. We saw two dancers eliminated the first week. Will that continue tonight? Find out with us during our Live Recap below!

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD: THIS LIVE RECAP WILL BE UPDATED THROUGHOUT THE EPISODE, SO DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU DO NOT WANT TO READ SPOILERS.

July 20 Live Recap – Week 2

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Week 2 Begins

We are back in the ballroom. Robert Irwin is back in front of the dancers. Out come the judges, and he introduces this week’s special guest judge: Brandon Armstrong. He then performs an amazing routine, which shows the storytelling aspect we will focus on tonight.

For this week’s challenge, Brandon said they will have to tell a story from their lives that is meaningful. They want a clear narrative that sparks a strong emotion. The partners this week are:

Erik & Natalie

Benji & Nina

Tristen & Stephani

AJ & Selena

Allen & Adele

Between the two of them, they will need to decide whose story they will tell. Then, they will choose a song to dance to. Then, the pair will have to choreograph the dance they will perform tonight on “DWTS: The Next Pro.”

Discussion Time

The partners are meeting now to discuss their stories. For Stephani & Tristen, they have similar stories. They decide to go with Stephani’s story, which is about being Latin and having to conform to others. Benji & Nina go with Nina’s, which is about her Latin dancing and losing her father.

Allen & Adele meet, and Allen used to watch “Dancing With the Stars” with his mom, and she wanted him to do the show. She passed away, which is when he started to pursue dance more. This would be his tribute to her, so they, of course, decided to go with his story, as he got very emotional talking about it.

For Erik & Natalie, they decided to go with her story, which is where dance helped her find her confidence and voice. For AJ & Selena, they are telling AJ’s story, which is about winning the British Open Dance Championship.

Rehearsal Time on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’

The dancers are in the studio, and time to rehearse. AJ was told by the judges last week that he was holding back, so he is trying to go full force right now. Stephani and Tristen are vibing really well.

Nina is taking over their dance, and Benji feels he isn’t being heard. Allen & Adele are working together, but trying to make sure the judges will know whose story it is.

Back at the house, the dancers are talking about their days. There is some drama, as Nina and Benji have some words. Nina talks about Benji not being the masculine dancer and taking over things, but then he says he had no say in the dance.

Day 2 of Rehearsals

We are back in the studio. Benji brought Nina a sandwich as a peace offering. He said he didn’t want to talk like they did in front of everyone.

Brandon said the story isn’t there for AJ & Selena. For Stephani & Tristen, he said their steps aren’t fitting into the story. He thought Allen & Adele’s story is authentic and raw. For Natalie & Erik, Brandon said they are struggling to connect, so they can’t connect with the audience or judges. Brandon said he’s not sure Nina’s story is clear, and there is some disconnect.

Back at the house, Allen is having some big emotions. This has been a rough week for him, so Robert comes in and talks to him. Of course, he did the tribute dance during “DWTS” Season 34 to his mom, which got everyone crying. Robert & Allen share a special moment talking about what dance means to help work through these emotions.

Performance Time on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

The dancers, judges, and Robert are back in the studio. They will be dancing as partners, and one couple will be determined to have the least favorite dance. From that couple, one of the dancers will be eliminated tonight. Time to get to the performances!

Erik & Natalie

They perform a Viennese Waltz. They actually look really good together. It’s a strong dance, but do I know the story? I am not sure if that was delivered on.

Judges’ Feedback: Shirley said that from last week to this week, Natalie found that confidence, and it was divine to watch. Erik came across as Prince Charming. She saw improvement with both of them. Brandon said it was good in the studio, but outstanding here. Mark said Erik was the frame tonight. He loved the choreo and the storytelling.

Benji & Nina on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

They are performing a Rumba to “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles. This is an odd dance, and you can tell they had issues. It shows in the routine.

Judges’ Feedback: Brandson said it was a bit disjointed. Mark said part of the job is communicating. Shirley said it was Nina’s story, but Benji was not part of it. Mark said they have to listen to each other.

Tristen & Stephani

They are dancing a Rumba to “Dreaming of You” by Selena. This one was awesome. They were a very strong partnership, and the connection was there big time. This was so good and so fun to watch.

Judges’ Feedback: Mark said Stephani was beautiful. Tristen, you never took your eyes off her once. He enjoyed watching it. Shirley said she loved Tristen’s attention to detail. The connection between them, she felt that. Brandon said he showed up, and it came through.

AJ & Selena

They are dancing the Jive to “Runaway Baby” by Bruno Mars. I just love Selena. She is so strong and such a presence on that dance floor. This was an excellent performance, and they had such high energy. It was fun to watch, and they both did great.

Judges’ Feedback: Shirley said AJ needs to come here with some creativity and do other choreography. She said Selena ate him for lunch and she is amazing. Mark said it felt like too many slows for this type of song. Brandon said the story wasn’t relatable.

Allen & Adele

They are performing a Rumba to “See You Again” by Charlie Puth. Not a dry eye in the house. This was such a beautiful story and dance. So much emotion, and they hit it all. So darn good.

Judges’ Feedback: Brandon said beautiful. He got emotional watching it. It was amazing. Mark said Adele, I would be happy to dance with you. Allen, I would be happy to dance next to you. Shirley said the quality of movement from both of them was moving. It was one of the most beautiful things she’s witnessed.

Results on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

The judges have discussed. The dancers are back in front of the judges. The couple in jeopardy tonight are Nina and Benji. We get some final words from the judges. The dancer eliminated tonight is Benji!

Disney

What do you think of the results tonight on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro”?