‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 2026 Spoilers: Everything We Know So Far

The search begins tonight for the next “Dancing With the Stars” pro dancer. The brand-new spinoff “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” kicks off tonight with 12 hopeful dancers battling it out to try to earn a spot as a pro dancer for the “DWTS” Season 35 cast. We have everything you need to know about “DWTS: The Next Pro” below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

When Is the ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Premiere?

A new season of reality TV dance competition premieres this fall on ABC. Before “DWTS” Season 35 begins, ABC is giving us a new series in search of the next pro dancer who will take part in the fall show.

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres on Monday, July 13, at 8/7c. New episodes will air every Monday on ABC. They will then be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Host & Judges

The new “Dancing With the Stars’ spinoff will be hosted by wildlife conservationist and “DWTS” Season 34 Mirrorball Champion Robert Irwin.

For this new show, viewers will get a chance to watch 12 up-and-coming dancers move into a house together and compete in a grueling audition process. They are all vying for a coveted spot as a pro dancer on Season 35 of “Dancing With the Stars.”

Judging them along the way is ballroom legend and three-time Mirrorball Champion Mark Ballas. Joining him at the judges’ table will be his mother, Shirley “The Queen of Latin” Ballas.

In addition, the Ballases will be joined by a star-studded lineup of returning pros, who will be serving as rotating mentors/guest judges. During tonight’s “DWTS: The Next Pro” premiere, the guest judge will be Derek Hough.

Brandon Armstrong will serve as a guest judge for Week 2. The other returning pros and contestants who will serve as guest judges will be provided by ABC at a later date.

More ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ Details

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” will have the contestants taking on different challenges and dance styles each episode. They will be learning the ins and outs of technique, storytelling through dance, creating those wow/viral moments, and more.

As Derek explains above, the show was shot at the Queensland Ballet facility in Brisbane, Australia. Showrunner Conrad Green told TV Insider that all of the dancers will be living together during the competition, having all moved into “a beautiful house.”

The show was shot in Australia. Irwin serves as host. Was the show shot in Australia to include Irwin?

The house where the dancers are living is an hour’s drive from Irwin’s zoo. They even shot one of the episodes on-site, which reportedly made Irwin very happy.

Green added, “It does not get bigger than ‘DWTS,’ and for a lot of them, this is what they’ve dreamt of since they were a little kid. It’s really special.”

“Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” premieres tonight at 8/7c on ABC. New episodes will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.