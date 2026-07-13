Paris Hilton Ditches Her Trademark Platinum Blonde Locks for Dramatic New Look

Socialite, reality star, and businesswoman Paris Hilton has ditched her trademark platinum blonde hair in favour of a striking new look.

As reported by Page Six, Hilton, 45, debuted said new look while attending the Traverse City Cherry Festival in Michigan with her two children.

And the look in question? Well, the star has opted to go for a dramatic change by dying her hair to become a brunette. She wore her new color in a long and wavy style at the festival.

The star of the iconic “The Simple Life” and movies like 2005’s “House of Wax” and 2008’s “Repo! the Genetic Opera” took to social media to share her new look as she enjoyed the aforementioned day of fun with her kids.

Paris Hilton Debuted Her New Look While Making ‘The Sweetest Core Memories’

Paris Hilton shared her new look with her 26.4 million followers on her Instagram account.

The pictures were part of her post about her visit to the Traverse City Cherry Festival. She attended the festival with her three-year-old son Phoenix and two-year-old daughter London.

Hilton’s post included a carousel of 12 photographs and eight videos from the joyful family occasion.

In the pictures, Hilton is wearing a beautiful summery dress, shades, and an Inca straw bucket hat. Said pictures include several of Paris posing with her children, some of which show the trio enjoying the festival’s rides and attractions. The videos are largely moving versions of the photographs, but also include footage from a boat ride.

Hilton’s caption on her post reads, “Healing my inner child while creating the sweetest core memories with my #CutesieCrew at the Cherry Festival. 🍒🎡🎢 There’s nothing better than seeing the smiles, sharing the laughs, and making memories we’ll never forget🥹🥰✨👧🏼🧒🏼✨.”

The star and her children — the product of her five-year marriage to author, entrepreneur, and venture capitalist Carter Reum — clearly had a most enjoyable and wholesome family day out.

Hilton’s fans and followers flocked to the post’s comments section to have their say on it, with several comments directed at the star’s new look.

Hilton’s Fans & Followers ‘Love’ Her New Look

Getty Paris Hilton’s old blonde look at the USA vs Turkey 2026 World Cup match.

The comments section of Paris Hilton’s post is teeming with lovely messages from her fans and followers. They include comments on Hilton’s look and the fun day she had with Phoenix and London.

One of her followers commented, “Love the hair color sis 🤎🍫.”

Another one wrote, “Love you in The Inca Bucket 💕 xxx.”

Someone else said, “happy that you had a good time there!☺️🙏🏻🩷🩷🩷🩷🩷”

“Phoenix and London are the cutest 😍😍😍😍,” noted one Instagram user.

One individual commented, “this looks amazing 🍒✨ it’s so fun for me to see you and your babies doing summer in the midwest how i grew up!”

Somebody else wrote, “Cuties! Seeing them so happy made it even better. 👏”

Finally, one person said, “@parishilton I love seen you being a mom , thank you for sharing this precious moments with us . BTW: brunette 🫶🏼 you look so much like your @kylerichards18 💗👑 🥰.”

We think Paris Hilton looks amazing as a brunette and is doing a fabulous job as a mom. We’re glad that she, Phoenix, and London had the best day making memories at Michigan’s Traverse City Cherry Festival.

You can see the star in the Netflix comedy movie “Little Brother,” which is out now, and hear her voicing a character in the upcoming animated adventure film “Paw Patrol: The Dino Movie,” which is out next month.

Paris Hilton’s filmography and some personal info was courtesy of IMDb.