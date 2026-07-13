Evanescence Frontwoman Amy Lee, 44, Hasn’t Aged a Day in Leather Stage Costume

Rock band Evanescence are back on tour and frontwoman Amy Lee looks just like she did over 20 years ago.

The iconic band, who rose to worldwide fame in 2003 following the release of breakout hit “Bring Me to Life,” have since racked up accolades.

Their debut album, “Fallen,” was certified Diamond in 2022 for sales of over 10 million in the US alone. With more than 17 million copies sold worldwide, it is regarded as one of the best-selling albums of the 21st century.

Following their huge breakthrough, Evanescence won two GRAMMYs in 2004 in the categories of Best New Artist and Best Hard Rock Performance for “Bring Me to Life.”

Over two decades later, Evanescence are still killing it. Last month, the band released their sixth studio album, “Sanctuary,” and are currently in the middle of a world tour.

Evanescence Perform in Capital City of Amy Lee’s Homestate Arkansas

Over the weekend, Evanescence performed in Little Rock, the capital and largest city of Arkansas, where frontwoman Amy Lee grew up.

In a carousel post shared to Instagram, the band documented the evening with a series of snapshots.

In the first slide, Lee could be seen performing to a packed-out crowd in a huge arena. Captured on the piano, the “My Immortal” hitmaker was belting out her powerhouse vocals.

In the following slide, Lee was rocking out in an all-black stage costume, consisting of a leather crop top paired with trousers and a high-waisted, loose-fitting skirt over the top with zips all over.

Lee wore the ensemble with leather boots and accessorized with numerous bracelets and stud earrings. She sported her signature long black hair down and appeared as if she hadn’t aged a day. She was styled by Marjan Malakpour.

The other pics within the carousel featured the band on stage and fans in the audience having the time of their lives.

“Little Rock. There are no words! Thank you for a homecoming celebration we will never forget. Having so much family and so many friends there with us meant so much. Love to you all!” Lee wrote in their caption.

“Shout out to Arkansas Record CD Exchange where I bought and traded all my music growing up- We gave Bill a few signed posters but he may not want to sell them 😉 Special thanks to @simmonsbankarena for making it so special. Stay cool, LR. Always in my heart.”

Amy Lee ‘in a Different Headspace’ in her 40s

In a cover story with EUPHORIA. last summer, Lee reflected on the band’s legacy and the time it takes for her music to feel complete.

“It’s always about authenticity. That’s something that’s really important to me as an artist. I can’t fake it. I can’t lie in my words, and I can’t force myself to write a song if I don’t want to,” she said.

“There have been plenty of times where it’s, this sounds ridiculous, taken a decade of having an unfinished song in the back of my mind before I finally know what to do to take it all the way where it deserves.”

However, she revealed she has been in a “new headspace” since entering her 40s.

“I’m in my forties now, and I’m in this new headspace. I don’t know how long it’s gonna last, but I feel the pressure of time. I feel the passage of time. I feel so lucky to have this band and this outlet because making music makes me feel like nothing else does, and I don’t wanna waste it. We don’t know what is going to happen today. I don’t know where we’re gonna be tomorrow. We don’t know how long we have. So the more that I don’t work, the worse I feel,” she continued.

“I feel motivated in a way that is out of my excitement and the freshness and the desire to make music, but it’s also coming up in a place of this fire that is sort of just been lit by growing up and going, ‘I don’t wanna waste my life because I love what I do. Let’s do this now!’”