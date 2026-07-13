Mary J. Blige, 55, Looks Insane in Figure-Hugging Outfit & Celebrates Huge Milestone

Music icon Mary J. Blige celebrated the 34th anniversary of her debut album “What’s the 411?” in style.

Since the 1990s, Blige has long been considered a pioneer in the world of R&B and hip-hop, and has even been given the title of the Queen of Hip-Hop/Soul. To date, Blige has won an impressive nine GRAMMY Awards and has been honored with the Billboard Icon Award in 2022.

Lending her vast knowledge from the industry, Blige was previously an advisory mentor on Season 3 of “The Voice” and has also served as a guest judge and mentor on “American Idol.”

Blige’s legacy began in 1992, following the release of “What’s the 411?” The album featured hits “Real Love,” “Sweet Thing,” and “You Remind Me” and received positive reviews across the board from critics.

For sales of over 4 million in the US alone, “What’s the 411?” has been certified 4x platinum by RIAA.

Mary J. Blige is Still a Queen at 55

In an Instagram post shared yesterday, on July 12, Blige uploaded a series of snapshots of herself looking glam.

Rocking an all-white ensemble, the “Be Without You” hitmaker wowed in a figure-hugging corset-style top with no straps. The attire was embroidered with jewels all over and was teamed with a matching cap, which Blige wore backwards.

She teamed the outfit with loose-fitting pants and glittery heels. Blige accessorized herself with numerous silver jeweled chain necklaces, large hoop earrings, gold bangles, and a heart-shaped ring.

She opted for long, curly blonde hair, glossy lips, and a smoky eye.

In the first slide, Blige was captured from the thighs up with her hands in her pockets while directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the second pic, she was snapped looking at her reflection in the mirror. Meanwhile, in the third and final frame, Blige wore a white cover-up hanging off her shoulders in a head-to-toe shot.

“About last night… 34 years of What’s The 411?” she wrote in her caption.

Fans Reminisce Over Album’s Anniversary

Sharing the update with 6.9 million followers, Blige’s post didn’t go unnoticed, with many feeling nostalgic over the album’s milestone anniversary.

“I still have the original cassette tape of this album!! I will always love my big sis @therealmaryjblige,” one user wrote.

“This was my jam when it came out!” another person shared.

“The album that became an instant favorite of mine and one of my greatest of all time. Thank you Mary. I love you, Our queen of hip-hop soul,” a third remarked.

“I still have the cream colored cassette tape!!!!” a fourth said.

Mary Reflects on ‘What’s the 411?’

In a 2014 interview with NPR, Blige sat down to discuss her latest album at the time, “The London Sessions.”

In the same discussion, she reflected on the “What’s the 411?” era and how amazing it felt for her music to travel beyond the US.

“We had began the tour over [in London]. I could not believe what I was seeing. I couldn’t believe so many people were screaming for me. And they knew my songs. And they knew who I was,” she said.

“It was just a moment — especially where I was at the time. I was not in the most healthy place. My self-esteem was low. Everything was just low. But it helped me. It was like, “Wow. OK.” You know, “People in a whole ‘nother part of the world appreciate.” But I had to say that to myself, you know? I didn’t really want to say it around anybody because people really love taking things away from me to make me sad. So I just kept it to myself. And it was just — it was surreal. That was crazy for me.”