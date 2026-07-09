Mary J. Blige, 55, Defies Age & Shows Off Fit Physique in Tiny Crop Top

R&B legend Mary J. Blige showed off her fit physique and proved age is just a number with her latest social media post.

Since the 1990s, Blige has long been regarded as a pioneer in the world of R&B and hip-hop. To date, she has won an impressive nine GRAMMY Awards and has been honored with the Billboard Icon Award in 2022.

Lending her skills and knowledge from the industry, Blige was previously an advisory mentor on Season 3 of “The Voice” and has also served as a guest judge and mentor on “American Idol.”

Outside of music, Blige has also found success in acting, starring in “Rock of Ages,” “Mudbound,” and “The Umbrella Academy.”

Mary J. Blige Wows in Crop Top Ensemble

In an Instagram post shared over the weekend, Blige put on a show-stopping display for her Fourth of July celebrations.

Posing in a crop top, the item of clothing featured buttons going up the middle and a collar folded down.

The “Be Without You” hitmaker teamed the ensemble with matching high-waisted, loose-fitting pants accessorized with a belt with gold detailing.

Blige opted for sparkly gold lace-up heels, numerous rings, bangles, a watch, large hoop earrings, and a jeweled necklace.

She tied her long, braided blonde hair up in a high ponytail and sported short nails. For her makeup, Blige wore a glossy lip and smoky black eyes.

In the first two of three slides, Blige was captured from head to toe in front of a plain wall backdrop. She posed with her hands on her pants while parting her legs slightly. Blige gazed directly in front with a fierce expression and boasted her fit physique.

In the final pic, she was snapped from the leg up, fairly side on. Blige looked over her shoulder at the camera lens and raised one hand to the side of her face.

“Happy 4th beautiful people!” she wrote in her caption.

The post didn’t go unnoticed by her 6.9 million followers, many of whom took to the comments section.

“Your a beautiful woman and Queen Mary J. Blige,” one user wrote.

“After all these years and you still look the same,” another person shared.

“I’m loving your look,” a third remarked.

“One thing about Mary J, she gone ALWAYS BE DOPE,” a fourth said.

“Looking amazing,” a fifth fan shared, adding numerous flame emoji.

Mary J. Blige’s Las Vegas Residency

In May, Blige kicked off her first-ever Las Vegas residency, “My Life, My Story,” at Dolby Live at Park MGM.

The residency is set to continue tomorrow, on July 10, until July 18, and will return again in August, September, and October on selected dates.

In an Instagram video documenting her road to the residency, Blige expressed: “People see my life. They’ve seen me fall, they see me get up. They see me grow. They’ve grown with me.”

“My fans are on the plane right now. They’re on their way, and I want to give them the big hug that I know they want from the show.”