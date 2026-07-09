Thriller Limited Series ‘The Lords’ Day’ Set To Chill On Netflix

The upcoming Netflix limited series ‘The Lords’ Day’ sees the UK government taken hostage. Damson Idris heads the cast of the upcoming series, which also stars Harry Lawtey, Timothy Spall, Arsema Thomas and more. This exciting thriller limited series sees the UK’s House of Lords on lock down, with a serious threat inside the building.

The new, six-episode series hails from Bad Wolf and the creators of Humans. It features a nightmare scenario where the UK’s government has been taken hostage, with Parliament now in enemy territory.

While the House of Lords is under lock down, it is fortunate to see that the hostage takers aren’t alone. It turns out someone else is also prowling the passages, a former spy, Harry Jones, played by Idris. The actor has previously been seen in “Snowfall,” “Outside the Wire” and “F1.”

It turns out Harry is the ideal man to handle the hostage takers and bring the UK government back from the brink. However, there is one problem. Harry may be a hero, if he wasn’t also a known convicted traitor.

“The Lords’ Day” is based on the novel by Michael Dobbs, who penned the book from which House of Cards was adapted. Dobbs is a member of the House of Lords himself, so has inside knowledge of the layout. Meanwhile, the limited series promises to take viewers on an electrifying ride through the UK’s government.

What Is Netflix’s The Lords’ Day About?

As the state opening of Parliament begins, British spy Harry Jones (Idris) finds himself locked down inside the Palace of Westminster. As people are taken hostage during the thrilling siege, each has their loyalties tested. Moreover, selfless sacrifices are made, as it becomes a desperate fight for survival, where not everyone will leave alive.

While he may be a convicted traitor, Harry will have his skills and training tested as the country’s savior. Netflix viewers will get to enjoy a fast-paced action thriller based in the heart of the UK’s power in London.

‘The Lords’ Day’ hails from the pen of Jonathan Brackley and Sam Vincent, (“Spooks,” “Better” and “Humans”). Moreover, the limited series is directed by Ben Chanan (The Capture, The Missing), while Jane Tranter and Dan McCulloch are executive producers for Bad Wolf (Industry, His Dark Materials).

Who Stars In The Limited Series?

Getty Damson Idris (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Damson Idris plays the lead in “The Lords’ Day,” but is also an executive producer on the six-episode show, set to go into production in the UK. Meanwhile, Harry Lawtey has previously starred in the first three seasons of the BBC and HBO banking drama, Industry, before leaving prior to the fourth season. He is also known for Joker: Folie à Deux.

According to Deadline, other stars include Arsema Thomas (Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, She Taught Love) and Sophie Willan (Alma’s Not Normal, Small Prophets). Timothy Spall (Goodbye June, The Sixth Commandment) also stars with Gemma Whelan (Game of Thrones, Killing Eve),

When Does The Lords’ Day Release On Netflix?

So far, Netflix has not yet revealed a release date for the new limited series thriller. However, viewers should keep their eyes peeled on Tudum for when new details emerge.