Melissa Gilbert Reveals Emotional Family Discovery After Finding Three Biological Brothers

Melissa Gilbert is opening up about a life-changing family discovery, revealing that she recently found three biological brothers she never knew she had.

The former “Little House on the Prairie” and Hallmark star shared the emotional update in a heartfelt social media post on Thursday, July 9, explaining that the past few weeks have been filled with unexpected discoveries about her biological family.

Gilbert Plans to Share More Later

Gilbert also said she plans to tell the full story through her new Substack blog.

“Well, this has been a remarkable few weeks. I’ve just joined @substack and will blog about the entire experience,” she wrote.

Gilbert explained that she was adopted as an infant and has always been grateful for the life she was given.

“For those who don’t know, I was adopted at birth. For which I will be eternally grateful.”

Years ago, she located relatives from her biological father’s side of the family, including three older half-siblings. While she appreciated learning more about her background, she admitted those relationships were not what she had hoped.

“Those relationships were a bit fraught. Not very close and still full of secrets. Not what I’d hoped but ultimately an important part of my story and one for which I will always be grateful to them for.”

Everything changed a few weeks ago after a DNA app connected her with a distant cousin on her biological mother’s side.

According to Gilbert, her cousin’s extensive genealogy research ultimately led her to siblings she never knew existed.

“I’d always wished for a big brother and I found out I have three,” she wrote, identifying brothers Matt, Laird Steven E. Paine and Mark, who has since died.

Gilbert said the discovery has already led to meaningful new relationships.

“My older brothers are fantastic human beings. Matt and I are becoming especially close.”

She also hinted that there is much more to the family’s story than people realize.

“The true story of our adoptions is a jaw dropper which we will be sharing soon over on @substack.”

Reflecting on how much her family has grown, Gilbert used a heartfelt analogy.

“I’ve always said that I don’t have a family tree, I have a family shrub. It’s now more of a climbing rose vine. Covering an enormous wall with its many different shapes and colored blooms.”

She concluded by expressing gratitude for both the family that raised her and the biological relatives she continues to meet.

“I love my family. Both the family I grew up with and the biological family I have gotten to know and continue to get to know… apparently there is one more half sibling (on my birth fathers side) who we are trying to contact. Life is such an extraordinary adventure. Even at 62 years old it continues to surprise me.”

One of Her Brother’s Shared a Heartwarming Post

One of Gilbert’s newly discovered brothers, Matt, also shared an emotional message about the reunion.

“Well… this wasn’t on my 2026 bingo card,” he began.

Matt revealed that learning Gilbert was his biological sister came as a complete surprise after more than six decades.

“After 66 years, I learned that my brothers Laird Steven E. Paine and Mark A Olson Sr. and I have a biological sister!”

While acknowledging that many people would recognize Gilbert because of her acting career, he emphasized that fame wasn’t what mattered most.

“Before anyone asks, the part that means the most to me isn’t that she’s a public figure. It’s that we’ve finally found each other after a lifetime apart.”

Matt also paid tribute to his adopted sister, saying, “Finding a biological sister doesn’t change that one bit. I’m incredibly fortunate to have both of them in my life.”

He credited cousin Harry Lee Scott for bringing the family together, writing, “None of this would have happened without our incredible cousin Harry Lee Scott, who connected all the dots… Family has a funny way finding each other, even after 62 years.”