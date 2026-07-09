How Ashley Williams Pulled Off the Ultimate Hallmark Star Prank

With “Christmas at Sea” back for Season 2, Hallmark fans are eager to see all the events that took place aboard the November 2025 Hallmark Christmas Cruise. Those on board were excited to get up close with Jonathan Bennett, Erin Cahill, Nikki Deloach, and the rest of the stars. In Episode 1, a Tyler Hynes superfan even got close enough to declare that he smelled like “gingerbread cookie and Christmas love.”

Hallmark The passengers aboard the Hallmark Cruise are ecstatic when they come face to face with all of their favorite Hallmark stars, who offer advice and support on their journeys.

The Superfan Disguise

On July 9, Hallmark star and Make Your Mark founder Ashley Williams posted a carousel of images and videos showing the hilarious lengths she went to in order to convince Andrew Walker that she was a superfan.

“I thought it would be some of the most fun ever to see if I could trick Andrew into thinking that I was a Hallmark cruise superfan and not me,” she wrote on the Instagram post. “I changed my walk, my eye color, shape of my nose, put on some glasses and a wig, I also spoke in a thick southern accent and when I hugged him, I screamed “he smells like celery!“ and cried about how much he meant to me.”

Inside the Transformation

The first video shows a blond woman wearing black-framed glasses and a leopard-print Santa hat, sobbing as she hugs Walker. Smiling and laughing, Walker hugs her back. The remaining images show the Hallmark hair and makeup team getting her ready. They gave her a prosthetic nose, a long, blond wig, and brown contacts. When she was ready, she walked around the halls with her three new best friends, passing out candy canes until she found Walker.

Hallmark The passengers aboard the Hallmark Cruise are ecstatic when they come face to face with all of their favorite Hallmark stars, who offer advice and support on their journeys.

Hallmark Family Weighs In

In the comments, several of Williams’ Hallmark co-stars commented, “I could’ve helped you with the contact bit,” her sister, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, wrote. “I’ve been doing it since I was 13.”

“This. Is, Incredible,” Sarah Drew wrote.

While she doesn’t reveal if she succeeded in duping Walker, it’s easy to find out: the episode is available to stream on Hallmark+ and Apple TV.

For those who didn’t get a chance to see Williams’ and Walker’s shenanigans, the two are teaming up again. In January 2027, the two are doing Cruise For a Cure. Not only will fans get exclusive access to the Hallmark stars on the private cruise, but proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Both Walker and Williams have parents who had the disease, and the cause is dear to them both.