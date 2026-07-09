‘When Calls the Heart’ Stars Share Season 14 Update

Hallmark stars have given an update on Season 14 of “When Calls the Heart”. The original series was renewed last December, weeks before Season 13 hit Hallmark airwaves. Now two of the beloved “When Calls the Heart” stars have shared some good news for Hearties.

Taking to Instagram, Pascale Hutton (Rosemary) revealed that the gang was back together filming the hit Hallmark series. That’s right, cameras are rolling on Season 14 of “When Calls the Heart”.

In her social media share, Hutton was grinning from ear to ear in a video of her transforming from herself to Rosemary as she showed off a costume fitting.

“We’re back at it! #season14 #wcth #hearties,” she captioned the footage. Hutton’s co-star Andrea Brooks (Faith) hopped into the comments section to confirm the happy news, writing, “Back in action ❤️.”

Fans also hit up the comments section to share excitement that “When Calls the Heart” Season 14 is filming. “Yasssss!! Welcome back, Pascale! #Hearties can’t wait to see where Rosemary’s S14 story arc takes her!! ❤️🌹❤️,” said a fan.

One fan added, “Yaaaaay! Welcome back @phutton!! Love ya! ❤️❤️ SEASON 14 let’s go!! 🎉🎉” “She’s baaaaaack! 🤗🥰” insisted a different fan. Another fan shared, “Nails it!🙌 👏Welcome BACK! 😍”

Hearties are thrilled at the “When Calls the Heart” update, but the wait for the new season to hit Hallmark airwaves will be a while. The show won’t return for Season 14 until early 2027.

Along with Brooks and Hutton, Jack Wagner (Bill), Erin Krakow (Elizabeth), Kevin McGarry (Nathan), Ben Rosenbaum (Mike), Kavan Smith (Lee), Viv Leacock (Joseph), Natasha Burnett (Minnie), Angela Wong (Mei), Martin Cummins (Henry), Jaeda Lily Miller (Allie), Hyland Goodrich (Little Jack), Loretta Walsh (Florence), Johannah Newmarch (Molly), and Hrothgar Mathews (Ned) are all expected to be back for the upcoming season.

Lori Loughlin (Abigail) will also be part of Season 14 after making her return in the final moments of the “When Calls the Heart” Season 13 finale. The actress and her character were written off the show in 2019 amid Loughlin’s role in the Operation Varsity Blues college admissions scandal.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Baby Boom

Several of the “When Calls the Heart” cast members have welcomed babies in 2026. Krakow and Rosenbaum welcomed their first child, a daughter, in April, but have not shared any other information about their little one.

McGarry and wife Kayla Wallace announced on Mother’s Day that they had welcomed their first child. They did not share any details about their little one, such as the baby’s gender, name, or birth date.

McNally and his wife, Julie Gonzalo, became a family of four this year. They are now parents to two daughters and have also opted to keep the baby’s information private.

The “When Calls the Heart” baby boom was something that Krakow described as a “delightful surprise.” She’s excited that the couples will have children so close in age. Krakow was also thrilled that they could all lean on each other during this special time.

“We’ve got little text chains where we can send questions and comments about our experience,” she spilled to Swooon.