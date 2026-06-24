Fans Swoon Over 1st Photos of Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum’s Baby Girl

Hallmark fans can’t get enough of the first photos released featuring “When Calls The Heart” stars Erin Krakow and Ben Rosenbaum with their new baby girl, who was born in April, the couple announced on June 23, 2026.

The sweet images, taken by California-based photographer Laura Isé, plus a beautiful pregnancy photo by Ali Beck, were first published by People. Within 24 hours, the photos had been shared and commented on by thousands of Hearties on social media.

Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum’s Baby Girl Wore a Darling Dress Designed in Spain for Photo Shoot

The intimate photos feature Krakow and Rosenbaum, who revealed in June 2025 that they’d secretly married, and even their rescue pup Willoughby, as Krakow cradles their little girl, whose name they have not shared.

Their baby is wearing a 100% organic cotton, ecru dress with embroidered foliage designed by 1+ in the Family — a small family business in Barcelona, Spain. It has a coordinating lace-knit bodice with sweet ruffles on the shoulders and buttons in back. The dress is available in the U.S. from select retailers like Shoppe Balloo, which is selling it for $117, but it’s currently on sale at Smallable.

When People first posted the family photos on Instagram, tagging both Krakow and Rosenbaum, the actress thanked the magazine’s staff and their photographers, and also told fans, “We so appreciate all of your warm wishes – we are feeling the love! 🥰”

Fans and friends swooned over the pictures, including one who wrote, “You look just so perfect. Beautiful family. Enjoy those precious moment together @erinkrakow @ben_rosenbaum I just admire so much the way you are Erin.”

“What a beautiful little family,” someone else commented, while another wrote, “Oh my goodness. Way to precious and adorable. Beautiful family. Congratulations Ben and Erin!! My mom and I are so thrilled for you”

The photos did take at least one fan by surprise, writing on WTCH’s Instagram post, “Wait what?!?! I didn’t know they were a couple! How wonderful❤️.. I guess I’ve been living under a rock😂”

Fans Say They’d Been Anxiously Awaiting Word on Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum’s Baby

Krakow and Rosenbaum announced they were expecting in November, later revealing that their due date was within six weeks of fellow Hallmark stars Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace, who announced their baby’s arrival in May, and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo, who have not yet shared details of their baby’s birth.

Based on timing details shared by the couples, fans knew the WCTH baby boom would likely happen in April or May. Krakow shared many pics of her growing baby bump on social media up until March 31, so fans were eagerly awaiting word of their little one’s arrival and expressed their relief over the happy news.

On May 10, Rosenabaum shared one of Beck’s pregnancy photos to wish Krakow a happy Mother’s Day, but did not confirm at the time that their baby had already arrived.

In the comments of their baby announcement post, one fan wrote, “Congratulations to you and Ben so very happy for you we all have been anxiously waiting and we are just tickled to death for you”

Another cutely chimed in, “thanks for sharing we have all been waiting like expectant aunts and uncles”

“Been waiting on Instagram for their announcement,” someone else commented. “That is awesome glad to finally find out”

Krakow and Rosenbaum, who will bring their little one to Vancouver when they begin filming season 14 of WCTH this summer, told People that weeks into parenthood, “It’s already hard to remember life before she arrived.”

“We are loving our roles as parents, and it feels like being parents together has only deepened our partnership,” they continued. “We are, however, a bit more tired, and Erin — who was a non-coffee drinker previously — has had a change of heart on the matter.”