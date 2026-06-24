From a Scenic National Park Love Story to a Romantic Heist, Hallmark Channel Delivers an All-Day Escape for Fans Tomorrow — June 25

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Thursday, June 25. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “The Waltons,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Assistant curator, Lauren, is out to prove a set of ancient vases belong with the Pueblo Nation. While in Zion she meets Adam, a native Puebloan park ranger, who helps her on her mission.

This film stars Cindy Busby and David Gridley. It is directed by Sam Irvin.

“Love in Zion National: A National Park Romance” premiered on Hallmark Channel on May 20, 2023 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Spring Into Love” programming event.

‘Birthday Wish’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): A woman expecting to get engaged on her all-important 30th birthday gets a different surprise after she makes her birthday wish: a glimpse into her future – which doesn’t resemble anything she’s ever imagined for herself.

This film stars Jessy Schram and Luke Macfarlane. It is directed by Peter DeLuise.

“Birthday Wish” premiered on Hallmark Channel on January 21, 2017 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Winterfest” programming event.

‘The Love Heist’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Celebrity stylist Kayli must team up with hotel security chief Mills to track down an iconic piece of fashion history after it goes missing on her watch before the Chicago Costume Gala.

This film stars Lyndsy Fonseca and Peter Porte. It is directed by Kevin Fair.

“The Love Heist” premiered on Hallmark Channel on June 20, 2026 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event. The other movies included in Hallmark’s “Summer Nights” programming event this year include: “The Greek Aisle,” which premiered on June 6 and stars Nikki DeLoach and Apostolis Totsikas, “Texas Two-Step,” which premiered on June 13 and stars Heather Hemmens and Brendan Penny, and “A Castle of Our Own,” which will premiere on June 27 and stars Brennan Elliott and Erica Cerra

‘Falling Together’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Natalie tries to bring feuding neighbors together in her new condo building. Her unexpected ally is the building’s super who prefers to avoid getting involved.

This film stars Ashley Williams and Paul Campbell. It is directed by Mike Rohl.

“Falling Together” premiered on Hallmark Channel on September 21, 2024 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Fall Into Love” programming event. The movie was created to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s disease and was released specifically on World Alzheimer’s Day, which is “a global effort to raise awareness and challenge the stigma around Alzheimer’s and all other dementia,” per PR Newswire.