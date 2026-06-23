Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum’s Baby is Here! Hallmark Couple Welcomes 1st Child

Hallmark fans who closely followed actress Erin Krakow’s pregnancy have been waiting and hoping for baby news. On June 23, 2026, they got their wish as Krakow, 41, and her husband, fellow “When Calls The Heart” star Ben Rosenbaum, 39, revealed their little one has arrived.

Krakow and Rosenbaum issued a statement to People that said, “Our precious new family member entered the world in early April. Our daughter has been the greatest gift, and we are loving getting to know her better with each passing day.”

Baby Announcement From Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum Thrills Fans

“It’s already hard to remember life before she arrived,” the couple continued in their statement. “We are loving our roles as parents, and it feels like being parents together has only deepened our partnership. We are, however, a bit more tired, and Erin — who was a non-coffee drinker previously — has had a change of heart on the matter.”

According to People, Krakow also joked in her email to the outlet that she is “no longer outnumbered” by Rosenbaum and their dog, Willoughby, as the only girl in the family. The couple did not reveal their daughter’s name or specific birthdate.

When asked how the first weeks of parenthood have been, they told the outlet, “It was so joyful and dreamy bringing home our baby girl. We got very lucky to have a happy and easy baby. Our families came out to L.A. to meet her and help us adjust. It’s been so beautiful watching all of them delight in her presence as we have. And Willoughby has been an adorable bodyguard. He’ll hear the tiniest noise from his little sister and run to her at heroic speed. He turns to us as if to say, ‘What’s taking you so long?'”

As for which one of them their little girl looks like more, Krakow and Rosenbaum told People, “Friends and family have told us consistently that she looks like a total combo of the two of us, but so far, we only see a resemblance to either of us in flashes of a little facial expression or certain angles in pictures. She just looks like her own little person to us!”

Erin Krakow & Ben Rosenbaum Won’t Be the Only WCTH Stars Adjusting to Parenthood During Filming

Hallmark/Getty Hallmark couples Kevin McGarry and Kayla Wallace in 2025, Ben Rosenbaum and Erin Krakow in 2015, and Chris McNally and Julie Gonzalo in 2023.

Krakow and Rosenbaum, who married in June 2025 before filming the 13th season of WCTH, announced they were expecting in November. To share the good news, they posted an adorable baby announcement with photo booth pics of themselves holding up their pup, Willoughby, and sonogram images.

Though they didn’t share a specific due date, Rosenbaum posted a sweet tribute to his wife on December 1 that said, “6 months of wedded bliss. 5 months of growing our baby. 1 lifetime of love in front of us @erinkrakow 🥰”

Based in L.A. for most of the year, Krakow and Rosenbaum will pack up their little family and head to Vancouver soon, as filming on season 14 is scheduled for July through October, per Hollywood North Buzz. They won’t be alone in adjusting to juggling filming and parenting, though. They’re one of three WCTH couples who were expecting babies this spring.

The couple told People how exciting it was to know they were all expecting at the same time, recalling, “Getting to surprise each other with the pregnancy news was a peak fun life experience. There were shrieks of excitement that only grew with each announcement. We’ll never forget their shocked faces when we shared that we were also expecting. … The FaceTimes, photo-sharing, and check-ins are wild as we watch each other’s babies develop along with our own. We can’t wait for the babies to hang together on set this year!”

Krakow’s leading man on the series, Kevin McGarry, and his wife, WCTH alum and “Landman” star Kayla Wallace, announced in May that they had welcomed their first child. Meanwhile, WCTH’s Chris McNally and his wife, Hallmark actress Julie Gonzalo, were expecting their second child this spring but have not shared any details yet about welcoming their little one into the world.