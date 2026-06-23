Hallmark Star Survives Frightening Drowning on Florida Coast, Saved by Marine Rescue Lifeguard

Eric Mabius is counting his blessings after being rescued from drowning off the coast of Florida. The longtime Hallmark star, who’s been part of the beloved “Signed, Sealed, Delivered” cast since 2013, posted photos of a rainbow over the ocean on June 23, 2026.

It was one of several recent posts he’s shared of the “beach life” he’s treasuring more than ever after a frightening incident in the waters of St. Augustine Beach, a favorite spot for him and his girlfriend, Jennifer Moreno-Torres.

On June 6, Mabius, 54, posted a photo of himself with a lifeguard from St. John’s County Marine Rescue and warned his followers, “A beautiful day at the beach turned into a reminder of how quickly things can change.” He went on to share details of his “close call in the water,” admitting that he did not expect to survive after being submerged.

Eric Mabius Thought He Was ‘Completely Cooked’ as He Struggled in the Water

In his June 6 post, Mabius said that his scary incident “reminded me the importance of knowing distress signals. If you ever feel in trouble while in the water, one raised hand can be a silent call for help. Thank you Kemp for saving my life!”

Mabius added, “Learn it. Share it. It could save a life. 🌊 Stay aware. Stay safe.” He included several hashtags like #WaterSafety and #OceanAwareness.

When someone in the comment section of his post asked what happened, Mabius replied, “No bueno. Just got trapped out in seemingly harmless waves and couldn’t swim back against it. Was completely cooked but put my hand up before I went under for good. Yikes.”

Concerned fans filled the comment section with notes for Mabius, with several remembering other celebrities who haven’t been as fortunate, like “Cosby Show” star Malcolm Jamal Warner, who died by drowning during a July 2025 vacation in Costa Rica.

One fan wrote, “Oh no, Eric! So many tragic endings for so many, including celebrities. Rip tide, falling overboard, etc. This is why we have lifeguards and after beach season ends and there are no lifeguards, never swim at your own risk. Thank you, Kemp, for all you and the other lifeguards do. 🌊👋🏼”

Another commented, “Oh my Goodness! I can’t even imagine how scary that was. Thank God you’re ok. Please stay safe & thank you for the reminders to be aware of your surroundings. ❤️”

Eric Mabius Has Kept a Low Profile Since 2025 Arrest, Though Charges Were Later Dropped

Mabius, who shares two sons — Maxfield Elliot and Rylan Jaxon — with his ex-wife Ivy Sherman, per Soaps.com, last appeared on Hallmark Channel in April 2025’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: To the Moon and Back,” alongside his longtime co-stars Kristin Booth, Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, and Geoff Gustafson.

There was little promotion around the movie, though, as Mabius was navigating the publicity nightmare of being arrested that February following a bar fight involving Moreno-Torres and another woman, per the Florida Times-Union.

According to the outlet, Mabius was arrested on charges of battery and resisting law enforcement without violence. Us Weekly later reported that the actor — also known for his roles in the TV series “Ugly Betty” and “Chicago Fire” — pleaded not guilty.

In May 2025, the Florida Times-Union reported that all charges against Mabius had been dropped, per documents from the Nassau County Clerk of Court’s Office.

The POstables have been through a lot over the last year. In addition to Mabius’ widely-reported scuffle, Lowe has been battling breast cancer since last fall, and her bestie, Booth, revealed in January that she had been diagnosed with skin cancer. As of this writing, all appear to be doing well and feeling hopeful about their futures.