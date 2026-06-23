Canceled TV Shows 2026: Full List of Series Ending This Year

Television fans are saying goodbye to a surprising number of beloved series in 2026. From network dramas and long-running comedies to streaming favorites with devoted fan bases, several shows have either been canceled unexpectedly or are preparing to air their final episodes. Here’s a look at the biggest TV series coming to an end this year and why they’re leaving viewers wanting more.

Netflix Leads the Pack

Of all the streaming services and networks, Netflix seems to be leading the pack with cancellations or series coming to an end in 2026. Some have been shocking and upsetting fans, while others seemed like a good time to call it quits.

Here are the shows that have come to an end or will come to an end in 2026:

“Emily in Paris” – It was announced in April 2026 that the upcoming sixth season of this hit show would be its last.

– It was announced in April 2026 that the upcoming sixth season of this hit show would be its last. “The Witcher” – This fantasy series was renewed for its fifth and final season, which will air in 2026.

This fantasy series was renewed for its fifth and final season, which will air in 2026. “Queer Eye” – This makeover and lifestyle reality show announced its final season in 2026. It premiered in January 2026.

This makeover and lifestyle reality show announced its final season in 2026. It premiered in January 2026. “Outer Banks” – The fifth and final season of this hit Netflix show will premiere in August 2026.

The fifth and final season of this hit Netflix show will premiere in August 2026. “The Upshaws” – This family comedy starring Mike Epps aired its final season in January 2026.

This family comedy starring Mike Epps aired its final season in January 2026. “Star Search” – Netflix tried to reprise this hit reality show, but with no luck. Low ratings cancelled this show after one season.

Netflix tried to reprise this hit reality show, but with no luck. Low ratings cancelled this show after one season. “The Abandons” – This western drama was released in 2025. However, Netflix announced in January 2026 that it would not be coming back for a second season.

This western drama was released in 2025. However, Netflix announced in January 2026 that it would not be coming back for a second season. “The Vince Staples Show” – The show was inspired by Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.” Despite positive reviews, the show was cancelled after Season 2 in January 2026.

The show was inspired by Donald Glover’s “Atlanta.” Despite positive reviews, the show was cancelled after Season 2 in January 2026. “The Boroughs” – The Duffer Brothers tried to make another hit show for Netflix after “Stranger Things” came to an end. However, the streaming giant cancelled the series in June 2026.

CBS Cancellations

Here are the cancelled series from the CBS network in 2026:

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” – No more late-night TV on CBS. The network announced Colbert’s run as host, and the show’s run would come to an end in May 2026.

No more late-night TV on CBS. The network announced Colbert’s run as host, and the show’s run would come to an end in May 2026. “The Neighborhood” – This sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield came to an end after seven seasons in May 2026.

This sitcom starring Cedric the Entertainer and Max Greenfield came to an end after seven seasons in May 2026. “Watson” – “Watson” was a big hit for CBS in 2025. However, after a drop in ratings for Season 2, CBS decided to cancel it.

“Watson” was a big hit for CBS in 2025. However, after a drop in ratings for Season 2, CBS decided to cancel it. “DMV” – This new sitcom for CBS was cancelled after one season.

NBC Cancellations

Here are the cancelled series from the NBC network in 2026:

“Access Hollywood” – This celebrity news program debuted in 1996. After 30 years, NBCUniversal decided to put an end to the show in 2026.

This celebrity news program debuted in 1996. After 30 years, NBCUniversal decided to put an end to the show in 2026. “Brilliant Minds” – This medical drama starring Zachary Quinto was put on pause during the second season. NBC announced it wasn’t renewing it for a third season, but the final episodes did air this summer.

This medical drama starring Zachary Quinto was put on pause during the second season. NBC announced it wasn’t renewing it for a third season, but the final episodes did air this summer. “Stumble” – This comedy about competitive cheerleading didn’t make it past one season on NBC.

HBO Cancellations

Here are the cancelled series from the HBO network in 2026:

“Hacks” – Another hit show coming to an end, as HBO announced the fifth season would be the final season. The series finale aired in May 2026.

Another hit show coming to an end, as HBO announced the fifth season would be the final season. The series finale aired in May 2026. “The Comeback” – This comedy starring Lisa Kudrow debuted in 2005. However, it came back for this third and final season in 2026.

Showtime Cancellations

Here are the cancelled series from the Showtime network in 2026:

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime announced the fourth season of this hit show would be its last. Season 4 will premiere in late 2026.

Showtime announced the fourth season of this hit show would be its last. Season 4 will premiere in late 2026. “The Chi” – This coming-of-age drama based in Chicago is currently airing its final season. The eighth and final season is set to come to an end in July 2026.

This coming-of-age drama based in Chicago is currently airing its final season. The eighth and final season is set to come to an end in July 2026. “Mayor of Kingstown” – It was announced that the fifth season would be this show’s last season. It started production in March 2026, but no release date has been announced yet.

Prime Video Cancellations

Here are the cancelled series from the streaming service in 2026:

“The Boys” – This superhero drama came to an end in 2026 after five seasons. The final episode aired in May 2026.

This superhero drama came to an end in 2026 after five seasons. The final episode aired in May 2026. “Good Omens” – This fantasy comedy-drama went with a feature-length finale instead of a third season in 2026. The show came to an end in May 2026.

This fantasy comedy-drama went with a feature-length finale instead of a third season in 2026. The show came to an end in May 2026. “Gen V” – This is a spinoff of “The Boys.” It was cancelled after two seasons in April 2026.

Other Cancellations

Here are the cancelled series from other networks and streaming services in 2026:

“Tell Me Lies” (Hulu) – Season 3 of this relationship drama came to an end in February 2026. It was announced that served as the series finale.

Season 3 of this relationship drama came to an end in February 2026. It was announced that served as the series finale. “Ponies” (Peacock) – This Peacock series starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson got rave reviews from critics. However, the streamer cancelled it after one season.

This Peacock series starring Emilia Clarke and Haley Lu Richardson got rave reviews from critics. However, the streamer cancelled it after one season. “Jersey Shore: Family Vacation” (MTV) – This reality show is saying goodbye to MTV. The spinoff aired for nine seasons, with the final season premiering in May 2026.

This reality show is saying goodbye to MTV. The spinoff aired for nine seasons, with the final season premiering in May 2026. “PBS News Weekend” – This was a weekend national news program on PBS, which ended in early 2026.

This was a weekend national news program on PBS, which ended in early 2026. “The Kelly Clarkson Show” – The syndicated talk show is coming to an end after this current season (Season 7) comes to an end. How can we live without Kelly Clarkson on our TV every day?

The syndicated talk show is coming to an end after this current season (Season 7) comes to an end. How can we live without Kelly Clarkson on our TV every day? “Smiling Friends” (Adult Swim) – This was an animated comedy about employees at a company that happened to be dedicated to spreading happiness. While the network did renew the show for more seasons, the creators announced they would be ending the show after Season 3, which concluded in April 2026.

This was an animated comedy about employees at a company that happened to be dedicated to spreading happiness. While the network did renew the show for more seasons, the creators announced they would be ending the show after Season 3, which concluded in April 2026. “The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon” (AMC) – This is a spinoff of “The Walking Dead,” but centered on Norman Reedus’ character. The fourth and final season is set to debut in the fall of 2026.

This is a spinoff of “The Walking Dead,” but centered on Norman Reedus’ character. The fourth and final season is set to debut in the fall of 2026. “Outlander” (Starz) – This historical romance drama came to an end on Starz after eight seasons. The final season premiered in March 2026.

This historical romance drama came to an end on Starz after eight seasons. The final season premiered in March 2026. “Palm Royale” (Apple TV) – This period comedy drama was cancelled by Apple TV after Season 2 aired in 2026.

This period comedy drama was cancelled by Apple TV after Season 2 aired in 2026. “The Way Home” (Hallmark) – Hallmark announced the fourth season of this daytime serial drama would be the final season, despite fans wanting more. The series finale aired in June 2026.

Which show are you upset to say goodbye to in 2026?