5 Great Netflix Shows That Were Canceled Too Soon

Netflix launches several new shows each year, but only a few go on to have long runs. Sadly for subscribers, many of the series that are canceled early on are actually some of the best options on the streamer, even if they never became blockbuster successes in terms of viewership. Here are five Netflix shows that were canceled too soon.

The “OA” May Be Among Netflix’s Best Shows

Getty The OA Director and Co-creator Zal Batmanglij, Kingsley Ben-Adir, The OA Co-creator Brit Marling, Netflix VP of Original Content Cindy Holland , Phyllis Smith, Jason Isaacs and Emory Cohen

Netflix premiered mystery-drama series “The OA” in 2016, with all eight episodes of the first season arriving in December of that year. Then, in March 2019, the show’s second season debuted on the streamer. According to PEOPLE, months later, in August, the announcement came that it had been canceled, meaning the show never got a proper conclusion.

Regarding reviews, “The OA” sits at an impressive 84% rating on Rotten Tomatoes with the same distinction from viewers. As for why Netflix canceled the series, it’s believed that its rather high budget wasn’t supported by how many people actually tuned in.

The cast includes Brit Marling, Emory Cohen, Jason Isaacs, and Phyllis Smith.

‘Mindhunter’ is Another Short-Lived But Beloved Show

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The first season of psychological crime thriller “Mindhunter” arrived on Netflix in October 2017. This was followed by a second season just shy of two years later after a positive reception to the first. Initially, there was a planned third season. However, as with “The OA,” the show’s viewership wasn’t strong enough to support its high budget.

“Mindhunter” was officially confirmed to have been canceled in 2023. Like “The OA,” “Mindhunter” retains stellar reviews, with a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes from critics. Audiences gave it a 95%. The show is led by Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany.

‘Sense8’ Is Still a Sore Spot For Fans

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The science fiction series “Sense8” premiered on Netflix in 2015. The series, created by Lana and Lilly Wachowski and J. Michael Straczynski, then returned for a second season in 2017 before its series finale, which debuted in June 2018, meaning despite being short-lived, fans got a proper ending.

Overall, the show has solid reviews, with 86% of critics on Rotten Tomatoes giving it a positive review. Similarly, the show has an 85% rating from audiences.

‘Dead Boy Detectives’ Still Makes For a Solid Watch

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“Dead Boy Detectives” is another beloved show that Netflix ended far too soon. It premiered in April 2024, with all eight episodes dropping at once. The supernatural mystery series garnered acclaim, with its 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and an equally impressive score from viewers.

According to Variety, the Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner-created series was canceled by August of the same year it premiered. The show stars Jayden Revri and George Rexstrew.

‘Archive 81’ is Another Example

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Netflix premiered “Archive 81,” a television adaptation of the popular podcast, in January 2022. However, the horror series was then canceled two months later in March. As with all the other shows on this list, “Archive 81” was a hit with those who watched it. Critics on Rotten Tomatoes gave it an 87% rating, while 75% of the audience that reviewed it on the platform gave it a positive review.

According to Variety, the show debuted at number 7 on Netflix’s English Language TV Top 10 list, racking up 22.2 million hours viewed. The series stars Dina Shihabi, Mamoudou Athie, Matt McGorry, Ariana Neal, Julia Chan, Evan Jonigkeit, and Martin Donavan.