‘Big Brother’ Fan Favorite Expecting First Child With Girlfriend

Just months after winning over viewers on “Big Brother” Season 27, Keanu Soto is celebrating a major milestone away from reality television. The fan favorite announced that he and his girlfriend, Britnee, are expecting their first child together, sharing the happy news with fans in a heartfelt social media reveal. Get all the details below in our “Big Brother” spoilers.

‘Big Brother’ 27 Star Going To Be a Dad

Soto appeared on “Big Brother” 27, and now, in an adorable Instagram post with his girlfriend, they announced they are expecting their first baby together. They made the big announcement in a black-and-white video.

In the video, Soto is pictured from behind. Britnee is in front of him, as you see her arms go over his shoulders. One hand is holding a tiny pair of baby boots and the other is holding a series of sonogram images.

Soto then took off his hat and flipped it out, showing that it reads “Dad.” Then Britnee pops around his head and shows her hat, which reads “Mom.”

The post is captioned, “👼🏽❤️ 1/?/2027.” In the video, we see that “January 2027” pops up on the screen at the end.

Former Housemates Send Congratulations

After Soto made the big announcement, several of his former housemates from “Big Brother” sent him congratulations on social media.

Kelley Jorgensen wrote, “I’m so happy for you guys 🥹 congrats Brit and Keanu! 💙💙💙

See I can keep a secret! part 2.”

Capital Will wrote, “Congratulations brother!!!! ☺️🫡🫡,” while Morgan Pope wrote, “The best news is finally out!!! Congrats y’all 🍼🚼💛.”

Lauren Domingue wrote, “ahhh congratulations!!!💓💓💓,” while Ava Pearl wrote, “Mazel tov!”

Other “Big Brother” legends also weighed in, as Derrick Levasseur wrote, “Congrats! Best thing in the world!,” Paul Abrahamian wrote, “yoooo congrats 😭😭😭🫶🏼🫶🏼🫶🏼,” and Paul Calafiore wrote, “Such a dope reveal! Congratulations brother!”

Soto’s ‘Big Brother’ Journey & His Next Moves

Of course, Soto placed fifth on his season of “Big Brother.” He was also a fan favorite for most of the show, as people were rooting for him to win from outside the house.

At the “Big Brother” 27 finale, Soto was crowned America’s Favorite Houseguest after fans’ votes were tallied up. With that, he got a $50,000 prize.

It was also recently announced that Soto would be taking part in the upcoming season of “The Challenge,” which is moving from MTV to Paramount+ for this new season.

This will be Season 42 of “The Challenge,” and the contestants will be competing in Thailand for a chance at the $500,000 grand prize.

For Season 42, the competition is reviving the fan-favorite “Cutthroat” format. This will place players on three teams, forcing them to rely on one another throughout the season.

In addition to Soto joining Season 42, “The Challenge” fans will be excited to see that Johnny Bananas, CT, and Cara Maria are all making their way to Thailand to compete this season. That is going to be one competitive cast, so Soto better watch out.