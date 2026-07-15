PHOTOS: ‘Big Brother’ Alum Keanu Soto Joins ‘The Challenge: Cutthroat’ Season 42 Cast Alongside Other Reality TV Legends

‘Big Brother’ Alumni and season 27’s America’s Favorite Player, Keanu Soto, officially steps into The Challenge alongside other ‘Big Brother’ and ‘Survivor’ alumni.

“The Challenge” is entering a new era, and one familiar reality TV face is making the jump. Paramount+ has officially announced the cast for “The Challenge: Cutthroat,” the franchise’s 42nd season, which premieres Aug. 5. Among the 24 competitors is former “Big Brother” houseguest Keanu Soto, who will test his skills against some of the most accomplished players in “Challenge” history.

Season 42 also marks a major milestone for the franchise as the flagship series moves from MTV to Paramount+, where contestants will compete in Thailand for a $500,000 grand prize. This year’s competition revives the fan-favorite “Cutthroat” format, placing players on three teams and forcing them to rely on one another throughout the season.

With a cast that blends longtime veterans, recent reality stars and franchise newcomers, the latest installment promises one of the most competitive fields in recent memory.

Keanu Soto Joins a Diverse Season 42 Cast

Keanu Soto enters “The Challenge” after first introducing himself to reality television audiences on “Big Brother.” Now, he’ll face an entirely different style of competition that demands endurance, strategy and teamwork.

Joining Soto is a cast that spans several reality franchises and eras of “The Challenge.” Returning competitors include Brad Fiorenza, Cory Wharton, Michele Fitzgerald, Nurys Mateo, Chris Underwood, Cassidy Clark, Deb Chubb, Anna Leigh Wilson, Josh Goldstein, Leonardo “Leo” Dionicio, Isabella “Izzy” Fairthorne, Reilly Smedley, Sydney Segal, Alexis Lete, Adrienne Naylor, Cedric Hodges, Justin Hinsley and Will Gagnon.

Several competitors are making their first appearances on the flagship series, while others return with years of experience and championship aspirations. The mix of established veterans and newer faces creates an unpredictable field where no competitor can rely solely on reputation.

CT, Johnny Bananas & Cara Maria Return to the Game

Season 42 also welcomes back some of the biggest names the franchise has ever produced.

Chris “CT” Tamburello returns as one of the most decorated competitors in “Challenge” history. Known for his physical dominance and strategic growth over the years, CT remains one of the most respected players to ever compete on the show.

Johnny Bananas also returns looking to add another championship to his already legendary résumé. As the winningest competitor in franchise history, Bananas has built a reputation for adapting to nearly every format the game has introduced while remaining one of its most recognizable personalities.

Cara Maria Sorbello is back as well, bringing years of competitive experience and one of the strongest elimination records among the women in the franchise. Alongside veterans like Victoria “Tori” Deal and Nelson Thomas, the returning legends add plenty of championship pedigree to the cast.

For newer competitors such as Keanu Soto, competing alongside some of the franchise’s biggest stars presents both an opportunity and a challenge as they attempt to make names for themselves against proven champions.

The Return of ‘Cutthroat’ Changes the Strategy

Unlike recent seasons that have emphasized individual gameplay or rotating partnerships, “The Challenge: Cutthroat” returns to a three-team format that rewards collective success.

Contestants must work together throughout the competition, as the only way to earn a share of the $500,000 prize is to reach the finish line with their team. Success will depend not only on physical ability but also on communication, trust and the willingness to put team goals ahead of individual ambitions.

According to Paramount+, nominated team captains will face difficult decisions throughout the season as they balance leadership with loyalty. Meanwhile, players without captain status must prove they can contribute to their team’s success while navigating shifting alliances and avoiding elimination.

Longtime host T.J. Lavin returns to oversee the competition as challengers battle through demanding missions and high-pressure eliminations in Thailand.

With the return of the beloved “Cutthroat” format, a cast filled with franchise icons and rising reality stars, and the series’ move to Paramount+, Season 42 has all the ingredients for one of the most anticipated chapters in “The Challenge” franchise.