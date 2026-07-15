Lala Kent Shares How She’s Supporting Brittany Cartwright After Jax Taylor’s Romance With Publicist Is Revealed

Lala Kent is weighing in on the latest Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright drama. On Monday, July 13, TMZ published photos of Taylor with the estranged couple’s publicist, Lori Krebs, while vacationing in Mexico, and now “The Valley” star is sharing her honest take on the new romance.

For Bravo fans, the news is shocking, given that Cartwright and Taylor had denied speculation and rumors that something was going on between Taylor and Krebs in 2024. In response to the recent images, Cartwright has fired Krebs as her publicist.

Lala Kent Reacts to Jax Taylor’s Surprising Romance With His & Brittany Cartwright’s Publicist

Getty Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright attend the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards at Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California on March 27, 2023. Broadcasted live on FOX.

On the July 15 episode of the “Untraditionally Lala” podcast with Lala Kent, the former “Vanderpump Rules” star shared her thoughts on Jax Taylor’s latest romance with publicist Lori Krebs. And with fans familiar with Kent, she held nothing back.

“Okay, so this headline dropped. VPR alum Jax Taylor cozies up to his and ex-Brittany’s publicist,” she begins. “If you guys remember, there was a rumor like two, two and a half years ago that Jax and this other person, her name’s Lori, were hooking up.”

Kent continued, “And, you know, no one thought anything of it, moved on. This came out yesterday. I’m not going to share with you guys the details of what went on. Obviously, Brittany is one of my dearest friends and I want her to talk about it.”

Kent went on to describe both Taylor and Krebs as “bottom feeders” and shared that she was “absolutely disgusted” with the news.

“I cannot believe that people move this way, in life,” she added.

How Kent Is Supporting Cartwright Amid the News

Kent and Cartwright have known one another for years, with Cartwright being introduced as Taylor’s girlfriend on VPR season 4 (2015). Kent and Cartwright have remained close friends since she separated from Taylor in January 2024 and later officially filed for divorce that August. The two now star on “The Valley” together.

In her podcast episode, Kent shared that she found a great way for Cartwright to escape all the recent tabloid headlines.

“I felt the need to text Brittany and say, I was with her all day. But last night, I was like, ‘Hey, I got invited to Vegas for less than 24 hours tomorrow. And if you would like to come, I would like you to get out of Los Angeles and away from all the [expletive]. So let me know if you’re down,'” Kent said.

“And she texts back and said, ‘I think that would be really good for me.’ I was like, Oh, [expletive], we’re doing it baby,” Kent added.

According to TMZ, Cartwright has since fired Krebs as her publicist following the news of her romance with Taylor.

Cartwright’s Reaction to Taylor’s New Romance Was Filmed for ‘The Valley’

Getty Brittany Cartwright attends the Settecento Grand Opening Event dedicated to Palisades Charter High School recovery efforts on January 23, 2025, in Los Angeles, California.

According to Page Six, viewers will get an inside look at how Cartwright and the rest of “The Valley” cast respond to Taylor’s new romance with Krebs, as “Bravo cameras picked back up” for the next season.

Although Cartwright may hold off on sharing her full reaction to the news to avoid giving anything away when filming picks up, fans know that the star has been extremely open about her personal life, especially on her “When Reality Hits” podcast.

Taylor and Cartwright worked with Krebs for years. Rumors that Taylor and Krebs’ relationship was more than just professional began circulating in 2024, but both Cartwright and Taylor denied the speculation on their then-joint podcast with Cartwright calling Krebs a “very, very good friend” and an “amazing publicist,” according to Page Six.

“When the Jax-Lori rumors first started swirling two years ago, Brittany chose to believe Lori that nothing was going on,” a source for the outlet shared. “She continued to work with her and trust her, and this is how Lori repays her?”