Brittany Cartwright Makes Powerful Move Following Jax Taylor News

Brittany Cartwright has fired her longtime publicist, Lori Krebs, after she was photographed getting close with “The Valley” star’s ex-husband, Jax Taylor, while on vacation together.

TMZ reports that sources told the outlet Cartwright “decided to cut ties with Lori on Monday after learning about the photos TMZ obtained showing Lori and Jax snuggled up.”

They further added that Krebs called Cartwright before the story came out, warning her of the photos, which were obtained by TMZ. The two spent the weekend at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, with photos showing them huddled close together in the pool.

A witness told the outlet that the two “appeared even cozier than what our cameras captured … claiming they were getting close and hugging throughout the day without trying to hide that they were together around other guests.”

The vacation was to celebrate Taylor’s 47th birthday.

Brittany Cartwright Feels ‘Betrayed’ By Lori Krebs and Jax Taylor

Regarding Cartwright’s reaction to the photos, a source told Page Six that she felt “betrayed,” but mostly by Krebs. As for Taylor, the reality television star “doesn’t expect much from him at this point.”

“When the Jax-Lori rumors first started swirling two years ago, Brittany chose to believe Lori that nothing was going on,” the source explained. “She continued to work with her and trust her, and this is how Lori repays her?”

““Lori has always inserted herself into moments that should be about her clients — like photo opps and red carpets — but this time, she inserted herself into her clients’ divorce and crossed a line she cannot come back from,” they added.

Following the publishing of the photos, Kreb appears to have deactivated her Instagram account.

Brittany Cartwright Previously Addressed Jax Taylor’s Relationship With Lori Krebs

This isn’t the first time Taylor and Krebs have sparked romance rumors, with the former Sur bartender having posted a selfie with his publicist in February 2024. However, he and Cartwright both shut down those rumors very quickly.

“It was cracking me up how everyone was going crazy about that picture you posted with our publicist Lori,” Cartwright said on an episode of the “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany” podcast. “She’s our publicist and [a] very, very good friend of mine so a photo like that, people I know were saying a lot of crap about it, but it really wasn’t that big of a deal. I want to make that clear, because Lori’s an amazing publicist, a super hard worker and she does so much amazing work for us. I just want to make sure we clear that up because that’s just ridiculous.”

Cartwright denied the allegations regarding Taylor and Krebs once again in April 2024.

“Oh, that? Not again,” the “Valley” alum told “Entertainment Tonight.” “That was all just hearsay, and it’s just a shame that that happened. But yeah, no, nothing happened there.”

Just a few months later, in August 2024, Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor after five years of marriage. The couple shares a son, Cruz.