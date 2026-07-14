Jax Taylor Sparks Romance with Ex Brittany Cartwright’s Publicist: See the Photos

Jax Taylor’s life as a single dad is heating up — but he might have some explaining to do.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the “Vanderpump Rules” star was seen cozying up to Brittany Cartwright’s longtime publicist, Lori Krebs.

TMZ reported that the pair spent the weekend of July 11 together at Hotel Mousai in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Photos of Taylor and Krebs show them with their arms around each other in an infinity pool. Krebs looked noticeably attached to the Bravoleb, who TMZ reports was in Mexico to celebrate his 47th birthday.

Jax Taylor and Lori Krebs Spend Weekend in Mexico

The reality TV star and publicist were also photographed as they sat poolside. One photo shows the pair deeply engaged in conversation as Krebs lay on a lounge chair with Taylor sitting across from her.

Speculation of Taylor and Krebs being intimate first arose in Jan. 2024. The following month, Taylor and Cartwright announced their separation before the latter filed for a divorce in August that year.

After new photos of Taylor and Kreb”s vacation in Mexico circulated online, a source close to Cartwright reportedly told Page Six that although Cartwright “doesn’t expect much from him at this point,” she still feels “betrayed” by her ex-husband.

“When the Jax-Lori rumors first started swirling two years ago, Brittany chose to believe Lori that nothing was going on,” the source added. “She continued to work with her and trust her, and this is how Lori repays her?”

Brittany Cartwright Responds to Jax Taylor Dating Speculation

When Taylor and Krebs ignited romance rumors in 2024, fans came to Cartwright’s defense and voiced their confusion about the pair looking suspiciously comfortable with each other.

Since she and Taylor hadn’t publicly split yet, Cartwright addressed a photo that went viral of Taylo and Kreb. At the time, the mom of one laughed off the speculation on her and Taylor’s former podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany.”

“It was cracking me up how everyone was going crazy about that picture you posted with our publicist Lori,” Cartwright said. “She’s our publicist and [a] very, very good friend of mine so a photo like that, people I know were saying a lot of crap about it, but it really wasn’t that big of a deal.”

Taylor’s romantic getaway with Krebs just might be an exchanged blow to Cartwright, who previously dated Taylor’s pal Julian Sensley.

Cartwright briefly dated Sensely for several months after she and Taylor ended their marriage. “The Valley” star opened up to E! News about her relationship with Sensley, telling the outlet that their fling was a harmless flame.

“I love that everyone is like, ‘You were dating Jax’s friend,’” Brittany said. “No, no, no, we were hooking up a little bit, but like I feel like he was somebody that helped me get my confidence back and helped me feel wanted. Because after a relationship where I was like put down and mistreated for so long, he was somebody that really brought me back to life.”