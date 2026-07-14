Hudson Williams Goes Viral After Confronting Aggressive Autograph Hunters

Hudson Williams has become a viral sensation after video of his confrontation with overly aggressive autograph seekers was posted on social media.

The “Heated Rivalry” star is in Paris to attend Paris Fashion Week, and on July 13 a video went viral that featured him standing up for his right to privacy after autograph hounds followed him to the place where he’s staying in the City of Light.

Autograph Hunters Aren’t Typically Fans

While it’s not uncommon for fans to seek an autograph of selfie from a favorite celebrity they may encounter, professional autograph hunters stalk stars, prepared with photos and various paraphernalia they can sell for big bucks if they manage to get it signed.

That appears to be the case with the autograph seekers who followed Williams, resulting in a tense confrontation.

Hudson Williams Felt His Privacy Was in Jeopardy

As Williams exited a vehicle, he was handed some photos and reqeusted to sign them.

He was not pleased. “Guys, you just followed me to my residence,” he responded, with Variety reporting the place is a temporary apartment he’s using while in Paris.

Williams grew livid, grabbing the photos and telling his pursuers, “No sorry. You can’t do this. This is really [expletive] weird, OK? You can’t [expletive] do this … You guys aren’t fans. You’re being really creepy and you just followed me, OK? You don’t do this. You don’t do this.”

He then proceeded to pull out a lighter, visibly shaking while attempting to burn the photos he was handed; he was, however, unable to get them to catch fire.

“I’m gonna burn this at home,” he added. “Now please [expletive] leave, you’re being [expletive] demented. No, sorry, leave. I want to watch you. Hop on your little bike.”

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Fans Offered Their Support

As Variety reported, fans were quick to share their support of the actor, sharing his belief that his privacy was invaded.

“Being a celebrity doesn’t erase your right to privacy. Stop normalizing stalking and call it what it is. Let. People. Live,” read one comment.

Another comment read, “I feel so bad for him. He’s being treated like a zoo animal! He deserves to walk around freely without being harassed.”

An Emmy Nomination for His Co-Star

Despite the fracas, Williams has cause for celebration. Last week, his “Hidden Rivalry” co-star Connor Storrie was nominated for his first-ever Emmy Award.

That nomination, however, was not for “Hidden Rivalry,” the Canadian drama about the steamy secret romance between two closeted gay hockey players.

As it happened, “Heated Rivalry” isn’t eligible for Emmy consideration; because the series was funded by a Canadian production company, it doesn’t adhere to the regulations stating that only shows from U.S. production companies are up for Emmys.

However, Storrie’s nomination came from something else entirely: his February 2026 hosting stint on ““Saturday Night Live” That landed him a nomination in the category of category of best guest actor in a comedy series.

When Williams ran into a fan who revealed that Storrie had been nominated, Williams offered a sweet response.

“Did he?” Williams replied, as reported by Tribune. “Oh my God. I haven’t seen anything. I’m so happy for him.”





