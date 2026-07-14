WATCH: Ariana Grande Hints at Confirming Ricky Alvarez Relationships Rumors After Changing ‘Thank U, Next’ Lyrics Again at Concert

Ariana Grande has fans believing she’s rekindled her romance with ex-boyfriend Ricky Alvarez after making ANOTHER noticeable change to the lyrics of her hit song “Thank U, Next” during her concert Monday night during her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

While performing the fan-favorite breakup anthem on her “Eternal Sunshine” Tour, Grande once again swapped out the original lyric, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / Now I listen and laugh,” for a much more affectionate version directed at her former boyfriend.

Instead, she sang, “Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he still got my back,” prompting loud cheers from the audience and immediate speculation across social media that the pair may be more than just friends.

The lyric change comes just weeks after Grande first surprised fans by altering the line during her birthday concert in Austin, Texas, before she and Alvarez were later photographed grabbing lunch together.

Neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly confirmed they’re dating again.

Ariana Grande and Ricky Alvarez Have Been Spending More Time Together

Romance rumors have steadily grown in recent weeks as Alvarez has been spotted at multiple stops on Grande’s tour.

According to People, a source said Grande “really trusts” her former boyfriend and that the two have been spending time together during the tour, including celebrating the Fourth of July with her family. The insider described their dynamic as easy and supportive, noting they’ve remained close despite ending their romantic relationship years ago.

The pair dated from 2015 to 2016 but have maintained a friendship ever since. Alvarez even attended Grande’s birthday concert, where she debuted the revised lyric acknowledging that he “still got my back.”

Sources Say They’re Taking Things Slowly

Despite the growing speculation, recent reports suggest the pair aren’t rushing to define their relationship.

According to Us Weekly, citing sources familiar with the situation, Grande and Alvarez have been reconnecting after her split from Ethan Slater. While the two have enjoyed spending time together, insiders said they are taking things slowly and focusing on rebuilding their longtime friendship before labeling anything romantic.

Still, Grande’s repeated decision to update one of the most recognizable lyrics in her catalog has only intensified fan theories that the former couple may be giving love another chance.

For now, neither Grande nor Alvarez has addressed the latest round of dating speculation publicly other than Ariana’s hinting on stage tonight.