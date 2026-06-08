Ariana Grande Kicks Off ‘Eternal Sunshine’ Tour With Cheeky Nod to Ex-Husband

Ariana Grande has kicked off the first leg of her “Eternal Sunshine” tour with a cheeky acknowledgement of the divorce from her ex-husband, Dalton Gomez.

As reported by Rolling Stone, after six years away from headlining concerts, Ariana Grande returned to the stage with a carefully curated set. Opening the tour at the Oakland Arena in California, the “Dangerous Woman” singer learned heavily into songs from her “Eternal Sunshine” album. Rather than running through a greatest hits-style setlist, Grande created a personal connection with her fans by choosing songs that reflect where she currently is as an artist.

‘Only Wanna Do It Once’ – Maybe Twice?

For fans, one of the night’s most talked-about moments came during “Thank U, Next.” According to Rolling Stone, the 2019 hit famously mentions some of Ariana Grande’s most high-profile exes including Pete Davidson, Mac Miller and Big Sean.

The song includes the lyrics, “One day I’ll walk down the aisle… Only wanna do it once, real bad” and “Gon’ make that last.” As she reached that line on Saturday night’s show, Grande held up two fingers and laughed. The moment drew a huge reaction from the crowd, seemingly delighted with the singer’s cheeky nod to her ex-husband. The moment showed Grande’s acknowledgement that life has changed since she wrote that song, and that she’s had to give up her earlier plans of a walking down the aisle once and enjoying a lasting marriage. For some fans, the singer’s decision to hold up two fingers hinted at the possibility of a second wedding in her future.

Watch fan footage of the now viral moment here.

Ariana Grande’s Songs for Dalton Gomez

Grande’s setlist for her Saturday night show also reflected how her relationship with her ex-husband has evolved over the years. Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, and Grande finalized their divorce in March, 2024 after three years of marriage.

According to Page Six, Grande performed “Twilight Zone” on Saturday – a track widely interpreted as being about the breakdown of her marriage. However, she left out other songs such as “Off the Table” and “POV” which – according to Rolling Stone – are some of her career bests. However, many fans associate these songs with the happier stages of their romance, so it’s little wonder why the “Break Free” singer wasn’t keen to include these in her concert setlist.

On “Twilight Zone,” Grande sings about realizing someone was not who she believed them to be. The lyrics ask, “Did I dream the whole thing?” before later wondering if an ex deserves a “Best Actor” award because she had them “completely wrong.”

Another Nod for Observant Fans

After six years away from touring, Ariana Grande also included a subtle wink for fans who have followed her journey beyond music. According to Rolling Stone, the singer opened the show with a familiar greeting for the crowd.

“It’s good to see us, isn’t it?”

This line is closely associated with Glinda from “Wicked,” the role Ariana Grande spent years bringing to life on screen. The subtle reference acknowledged both her long absence from the concert stage and the chapter of her career that kept her away from it.