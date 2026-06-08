Queen Latifah’s Feathered Cape at the 2026 Tony Awards Is So Visually Interesting: PHOTOS

Queen Latifah attended the 2026 Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7, in style! The “Taxi” actress looked gorgeous in a visually striking black dress complete with an intricately feathered cape. Her outfit made a real style statement!

Queen Latifah Shines at the 2026 Tony Awards

Getty Queen Latifah at the 2026 Tony Awards

In photos, Latifah poses on the red carpet with a gorgeous smile. She styled her hair in a simple updo for the occasion, kept her makeup natural glam, and accessorized with large earrings and two statement diamond rings, one on the little finger of each hand.

Getty

Getty

Getty

Latifah posed for pictures with actress Danielle Brooks, who also looked stunning in a fitted silver gown that perfectly hugged her curves. The two stars shared a playful moment on the red carpet and appeared to be in great spirits.

Getty Danielle Brooks and Queen Latifah

There was also a sweet moment on the red carpet between musician Pink and Latifah, who embraced briefly and chatted enthusiastically. The video was shared on Instagram, and fans were thrilled to see them together. “These women raised me btw,” a comment reads. “Two Beautiful Stong Brilliant Women,” another person wrote.

Other reactions include, “Love them both so much! So real,” and “This made my day!”

A video of Latifah’s red carpet appearance was shared on Instagram by CBS Mornings, giving fans the opportunity to react. The comment section was filled with praise for the star, with reactions including, “She never fails us,” “She is ALWAYS top tier,” “Girl I don’t know what you have been doing but sister you look great! GOD BLESS,” and “queen latifah, i will always love you!!”

Latifah has had an incredible year, and her red carpet appearances have been phenomenal. Just two weeks ago, on May 25, she hosted the 2026 American Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Not only did she do a great job, but her wardrobe was impressive, and Latifah looked gorgeous in every look.

Queen Latifah Supports Her Partner Eboni Nichols at the 2026 Tony Awards

Latifah is undeniably having a style moment this year, but her attendance at the Tony Awards was to celebrate her longtime partner, Eboni Nichols. The couple has been together since 2013 and shares a son, Rebel. It was a big moment for Nichols, and Latifah celebrated her with an Instagram post on Sunday, June 7. “Couldn’t be more proud of Eboni Nichols, one of the producers behind this year’s Tony Awards,” she wrote. “Watching her pour into moments like this is always special and I’ll be presenting the 30th anniversary of Chicago segment.” The musician also encouraged fans to tune in and see the broadcast.

Fans showed their support for Latifah and Nichols’ relationship in the post’s comment section. “Boss EB,” musician Ludacris commented. Tina Knowles also reacted, writing, “Go Eboni,” followed by fire and red heart emojis.

Other reactions include, “@queenlatifah U got a real one. She Been that girl CONGRATS to the both of you, BOSSES,” “You crush these opportunities every time,” and “Let’s gooooooooooo.”