Queen Latifah Commands Attention in a Gorgeous Black Coat at the BET Awards

The BET Awards took place on the evening of Sunday, June 28, 2026. The ceremony celebrated Black excellence and featured many talented performers, Queen Latifah among them.

Naturally, the 56-year-old artist arrived on the red carpet in style. As an epitome of fashion and grace, viewers went wild for her latest look.

Today, fans are buzzing about Queen Latifah’s iconic black oversized coat. Check out the look that set the internet ablaze this week.

Queen Latifah is a Vision of Style & Elegance at the BET Awards

Getty Queen Latifah attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

As one of the performers at the BET Awards, Queen Latifah knew she needed to make a statement on the red carpet. The artist arrived in a larger-than-life black coat, complete with textured puffy sleeves.

The rapper smartly accessorized her outfit with dangling earrings and a neat, polished make-up look. Fans also went wild for her hairstyle, long braids styled into a bun atop her head.

Getty Queen Latifah attends the BET Awards 2026 at Peacock Theater on June 28, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

Queen Latifah appeared to be in excellent spirits as she arrived on the red carpet. She beamed from ear to ear as she waved to fans and showed off her ensemble.

“Good Morning America” shared a video of the performer striking a pose and twirling for photographers. Fans could hardly contain their excitement over the 56-year-old’s stunning evening attire.

“The QUEEN is serving looks and attitude 😍😍🔥yass,” one fan shared in the comments.

“She is so divine!” another added.

Many other fans simply added fire emojis, signifying their support for the world-renowned entertainer.

Queen Latifah & Common Gave an Iconic Performance at the Awards

The BET Awards recognized many talented performers this year. Singer Lauryn Hill received the “Living Legend Icon Award,” marking 30 years since her album, “The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill,” debuted. Naturally, the ceremony chose two of the best performers to honor Hill.

Common and Queen Latifah took the stage during the BET Awards, much to fans’ delight. The pair paid tribute to Lauryn Hill during their performance, exciting the crowd. Queen Latifah kept her beautiful braided bun, but swapped her black coat for an outfit featuring lovely red ruffles. She also added a shimmering headpiece and a gold necklace.

“Man I love me some Queen Latifah & Common. They don’t age & their stage presence is 🔥🔥” one listener shared on Instagram.

“🗣️Move over children, the legends have entered the building,” another fan wrote.

The Entertainer Inspires the Next Generation

Though Queen Latifah is one of the biggest stars in the entertainment landscape, she still uses her platform to inspire others, especially the next generation.

This spring, she delivered the commencement address for North Carolina A&T University.

“You have to be delusional. You have to have delusional amounts of belief and faith to dream beyond your wildest dreams,” Queen Latifah encouraged the graduates.

“I think at 16, when I had the nerve to name myself Queen Latifah, it started right there,” the performer continued. “I was presenting myself the way I saw myself—with all the power, the poise, the purpose, and the presence of a young Black queen.”