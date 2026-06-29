Lori Loughlin Gives Back While Returning to Beloved Hallmark Roles

Five years after Hallmark actress Lori Loughlin completed the community service portion of her sentence in the college admissions scandal she pleaded guilty to in 2020, the “Full House” alum is still giving back to the organization where she spent 100 court-mandated volunteer hours.

On June 27, 2026, Loughlin appeared in a video during KTLA’s annual “Lead With Love” telethon for Project Angel Food, a Los Angeles nonprofit that delivers “medically tailored meals” to people battling serious illnesses. Though Loughlin was initially required to volunteer with the charity after serving a two-month prison sentence, she fell in love with the group’s mission and has remained deeply involved.

Loughlin has appeared on the Project Angel Food telethon multiple times, but her 2026 appearance was particularly poignant because she taped it from Vancouver, where she’s quietly stepping back into the beloved Hallmark roles she had to leave behind when the admissions scandal exploded in 2019.

Lori Loughlin Says She Loves Delivering Meals with Project Angel Food

In Loughlin’s video message, posted by a fan account on Instagram, she told viewers, “I wish I could be with you tonight, but I’m here in Vancouver working. I’ve been a proud volunteer with Project Angel Food for five and a half years now, working in the kitchen and my favorite — delivering meals.”

As KTLA aired b-roll video of Loughlin bringing bags of food to critically ill patients, she continued, “I want to give a shout out to my fellow delivery volunteers who go the distance every day with kindness and compassion. And I think they’d all agree when we show up to lend a helping hand, we actually receive so much in return.”

“It’s hard to explain until you experience it, so why not experience it?” she asked, inviting viewers to volunteer for the organization and encouraging them to donate to the telethon, which raised over $500,000. Other celebrities who appeared on the telethon included hosts Eric McCormack, Steven Weber, and Loni Love, with appearances by Noah Wyle, Amy Poehler, Brooke Shields, Jamie Lee Curtis, Caroline Rhea, Valerie Bertinelli, and more.

Loughlin completed her required 100 hours of community service at Project Angel Food in February 2019, according to ET Online. At the time, the organization’s head of communications, Brad Bessey, said she went above and beyond what was expected, telling ET, “A court cannot order the level of excellence, hard work, and kindness Lori Loughlin brought to her community service at Project Angel Food preparing and delivering life-saving meals to critically ill people.”

What is Lori Loughlin Working On in Vancouver?

Hallmark Eva Bourne, Sarah Strange, Lori Loughlin, and Steve Bacic in “Garage Sale Mystery: The Deadly Room.”

According to industry trade BC Creative, Loughlin’s work in Vancouver aligns with the timing of a three-week shoot scheduled from June 15 to July 3 on her once-popular “Garage Sale Mysteries” (GSM) franchise. Hallmark has not made an official announcement yet about a reboot, but trades list the movie title as “Garage Sale Mystery: She Took an Axe.”

The GSM franchise began with a pilot movie in 2013, with Loughlin starring as antiques dealer (and amateur detective) Jennifer Shannon. A whopping 15 more movies were released over the next six years, based on a book series of the same name written by Suzi Weiner.

GSM was abruptly canceled in 2019, when Loughlin was charged in connection with a national college’s admissions scandal and served two months in prison for her involvement. As years passed, though, Loughlin’s former co-stars and fans began to voice their hopes for her return, urging leadership to give her a second chance.

In December, Loughlin made a surprise appearance on a “When Calls The Heart” panel at the Hallmark Christmas Experience to announce her return to that series, where she played Abigail Stanton until 2019. She made an unexpected cameo at the end of the season 13 finale, stepping back into Hope Valley, and will be part of filming season 14 in Vancouver, scheduled between July and October.

With her legal troubles behind her, as well as her marriage to Mossimo Giannulli, Loughlin appears to be prioritzing the roles that are most meaningful to her, in real life and onscreen.