Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Kids Have Surprising Plans After They ‘Destroyed’ the Family’s Dream Home

At the same time that Tamera Mowry-Housley is selling her charming California residence for $2.7 million, her family is attempting to settle into life in the country. The famous “Sister, Sister” alum is also giving fans a look at the process of tackling major renovations as they transform their new-to-them-yet-seriously-derelict dwelling and neglected land into something truly enviable.

That’s why, now that they’ve “destroyed” their dream home, the Hallmark star’s kids, Aden and Ariah, have revealed their big plans for the property. And when we say big, we mean BIG!

Roller Coaster? Zipline Over the Pond? Golf Cart Race Track?

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“This week we handed the vision over to Aden and Ariah and let them dream up their perfect farm with no budget and no limits,” reads the description of Episode 6 of the family’s YouTube series about their big move and their home’s ongoing transformation. In the video, Tamera shared the only rule, saying that the ideas “have to make sense for the farm.”

After giving the kids storyboards and markers, the parents set them free to let their imaginations run wild. The video’s caption explained the result, noting, “From a zip line across the property to ideas we never saw coming, they got real creative and showed us exactly what they want this place to become.”

Getty boy riding a zip line

Along with the epic zipline that was requested by both Aden and Ariah, she happens to think that a roller coaster might be an ideal addition to the property. That’s not to overlook the potential golf cart race track.

The duo also made a few more (perhaps more realistic) suggestions, such as a workshop, a batting cage in the barn, a sports court, a treehouse (or two), a trail that’s ideal for walking (or using a dirt bike on) and a dock for fishing in the pond.

Canva pond dock

“Some of the best moments out here are the ones we never plan for, and watching our kids light up over their own wild ideas was the highlight of the whole week,” the caption continued. “Building this dream home in the country has a way of reminding us that the magic is usually in the unexpected. Letting Aden and Ariah lead this one was a reminder that their imaginations might just be the best blueprint we’ve got.”

Indeed, after the kids pitched their ideas to their parents, Tamera and Adam agreed to invest in both the sports court and fishing dock. We can’t wait to see the plans come to life, and we’re not the only ones!

Ariah and Aden’s Ideas Sparked Plenty of Enthusiastic Reactions

While Tamera and Adam were surprised, impressed and intrigued by the ideas that Aden and Ariah have for the future of their home, the suggestions also sparked plenty of reactions from those who have been following the family’s latest endeavor.

“I like the two treehouses with zipline idea,” one person wrote in a comment on the YouTube episode. “It would bring out their imagination and they could have overnight camp nights and stargaze. Give them independence and you both privacy.”

Someone else left a comment, writing, “I think the kids ideas were great. I would have given some serious consideration to the batting cage and a dirt bike area for both kids. As they get a bit older, the dirt bikes would be awesome and especially to share good times with their cousins and friends.”

Canva dirt bike area

“I love both of their ideas! They kinda really both had the sport court and fishing dock as a part of their visions, so it’s a win-win!😁 I really love Aiden’s idea of having a workshop as well! I LOVE how you all are involving them in every step.😊,” another YouTube viewer noted.

As for the parents asking their kids what they’d like to see, one person wrote, “I love how Tamara says, ‘Think big, there’s no limits.’ That’s how you teach children that nothing is impossible and you keep their imaginations vibrant.”