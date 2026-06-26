Tamera Mowry-Housley Is Selling Her Charming California Home for $2.7 Million — See the Impressive Abode

Despite the fact that Tamera Mowry-Housley has admitted to being a city girl, the star and her family — husband Adam Housley, son Aden and daughter Ariah — have recently moved to a property where they intend to embrace the country-life.

Because the actress, her hubby and the kiddos have decided to relocate to a farm that allows them to dive into a new lifestyle, the “‘Sister, Sister’ star … has brought her longtime California dwelling to the market for $2.7 million … 15 years after buying the 4,863-square-foot home for $1.4 million,” Realtor.com reported on Thursday, June 25.

Realtor.com also mentioned that the decision to sell the home comes “months after revealing that she and her husband were in the process of building their ‘dream’ family abode in Napa Valley.”

The Home Boasts Spacious Living Areas and Stylish Touches

Built in 2005, the home that Tamera has just popped onto the market features five bedrooms and four bathrooms as well as 4,863 square feet of overall space.

“Tucked behind the gates of one of Green Valley’s most sought-after communities, [the home] offers a rare blend of privacy, scale, and refined wine country living,” according to the listing. “Set against a backdrop of rolling hills, this thoughtfully upgraded residence delivers a lifestyle defined by comfort, connection, and effortless indoor-outdoor flow.”

“At the heart of the home is a chef’s kitchen designed to perform as beautifully as it presents,” the listing continues. “Outfitted with a Monogram professional gas range with dual ovens and griddle, built-in Monogram refrigeration, double Bosch dishwashers, and custom cabinetry, the space is elevated by fireclay farmhouse sinks and a custom wood-wrapped hood.”

“A large island with eat-in peninsula, built-in desk/coffee bar, and wood beam ceiling detail create both function and warmth, making it a true gathering place,” the listing adds.

The listing also notes that “[t]he home’s layout is designed for the way people live today. Expansive living areas are complemented by wide plank engineered hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, and curated finishes throughout. Each space transitions seamlessly, creating an environment that feels both elevated and welcoming.”

‘The Grounds Invite Both Relaxation and Entertaining’

Sitting on a 0.54-acre lot, the listing tells potential buyers that “[o]utdoor living is where this property truly shines.”

That’s due to the fact that there is salt water pool along with gorgeous gardens and enviable views, with the listing saying that, “designed as an extension of the home, the grounds invite both relaxation and entertaining. From morning coffee to evening gatherings, the setting captures the essence of wine country living with privacy and tranquility at its core.”

As for where the home is found, the listing explains that thanks to the fact that it’s “[l]ocated in the desirable Green Valley corridor, residents enjoy close proximity to local wineries, golf, hiking trails, and everyday conveniences, while maintaining easy access to Napa Valley, Suisun Valley, and the greater Bay Area.

Finally, the listing adds one last enticing note by saying that this is a “rare opportunity to own a home that balances luxury, lifestyle, and location in one of Fairfield’s premier gated communities.”