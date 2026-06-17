Never-Before-Seen Baby Pics of Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry Are Almost Too Cute to Handle

Tamera Mowry-Housley and Tia Mowry have been entertaining fans since the ’90s when they starred on their own show, “Sister, Sister.” Of course, their bond goes back much further, which is why Tia has just shared photos of herself and her Hallmark star twin, including images from when they were super-cute babies.

Tia Shared a Sweet Message Along with the Adorable Photos

Tia took to Instagram on Monday, June 15, to share a collection of photos showing herself and Tamera throughout the years, from babies and toddlers to teenagers and adults.

“Looking at these little girls, I can’t help but smile. ✨,” Tia wrote in the caption of her post. “We had dreams, hope, and absolutely no idea where life would take us.”

“The road wasn’t always easy. There were challenges, setbacks, heartbreaks, and lessons along the way. But through it all, we kept going,” she continued. “Today, I’m reminded that making your younger self proud isn’t about being perfect. It’s about healing, growing, believing in yourself, and having the courage to keep moving forward.”

She finished her message by writing, “I’m grateful for the journey, grateful for the lessons, and grateful that these little girls never stopped dreaming. Here’s your reminder: don’t give up on yourself. The dream in your heart is there for a reason. 🤎”

Tia and Tamera ‘Balance Each Other Out’

“For a good chunk of the late ‘90s and 2000s, it would be rare to see twins Tia and Tamera Mowry without each other,” Refinery29 noted in October 2025. “Now, the Tia and Tamera sightings are fewer and farther between.”

That’s why, during an interview with Refinery29, the sisters were told, “Everyone is always so happy to see you both in the same place. Do you feel that?”

“Yesterday, every five minutes we were getting stopped. And the word that everybody was saying was ‘nostalgia,'” Tia replied. “They were so happy to see both of us together. They would see [Tamera], and then when they would see me, they were like, ‘Oh my god! Hey!’ They just lit up when they would see both of us.”

She added, “It was very, very sweet.”

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Those same fans can surely acknowledge the fact that although it’s easy to see the similarities that Tia and Tamera have shared over the years, the siblings have also embraced their differences.

During a chat with the “Barely Famous” podcast this past March, Tamera talked about moving out on her own after living with her twin sister for years and the realization that they were individuals who weren’t always exactly the same.

She explained, “One of the hardest transitions of my life being a twin was that move. I remember asking Tia, ‘Who the [expletive] are you? Who is this?’ Then she was like, ‘Well, who are you?’ Because we’re different.”

“We were so used to being the same,” Tamera noted. “Then she would force me to be like her, and then I’d force her to be like me. And it was horrible. So then, I remember us having this epiphany: We’re different. You’re the yin to my yang. We actually balance each other out.”