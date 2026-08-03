Fan-Favorite ‘American Idol’ Finalist Engaged: ‘Forever Best Friends’

“American Idol” fans love following their favorite contestants long after the competition ends, keeping up with their lives on social media and watching them chase their music careers. They’re also excited to celebrate major personal milestones, from finding love to announcing engagements.

On Sunday, August 2, season 19 finalist Grace Kinstler shared with her Instagram followers that she got engaged to her longtime boyfriend, real estate agent Joseph Wheatley. The couple shared stunning photos at the Boston Public Garden, where Wheatley popped the question.

Grace Kinstler Announces Engagement to Longtime Boyfriend Joseph Wheatley

Getty Grace Kinstler attends Project Angel Food’s Lead with Love 4 – A Fundraising Special on KTLA at KTLA 5 on June 24, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Grace Kinstler may have fallen short of winning “American Idol” season 19, finishing in third place behind winner Chayce Beckham and runner-up Willie Spence, but she’s continued to build an impressive following on social media, where she regularly showcases her powerhouse vocals and gives fans a glimpse into her personal life.

On Sunday, August 2, Kinstler and her boyfriend, Austin, Texas-based real estate agent Joseph Wheatley, announced their engagement!

The couple shared their engagement news with several photos posing together at the Boston Public Garden, a beautiful park in the heart of the city. The first photo showed the couple kissing, with Kinstler showcasing her dazzling diamond engagement ring.

Other photos showed the moment Wheatley got down on one knee to propose to the singer, asking her to marry him near a quaint lake surrounded by greenery. Another snapshot showed the pair looking into each other’s eyes as they posed at the Boston Public Garden Foot Bridge. The couple also posed on a cobblestone street in the city, holding each other close.

In her caption, Kinstler shared the exact date they got engaged. “07.31.2026 Forever best friends 💍♥️✨”

According to JustJared, the couple has been together since late 2019, meaning Wheatley was by Kinstler’s side throughout her “American Idol” journey.

‘American Idol’ Alums & Fans Congratulate the Couple on Their Engagement

Kinstler and Wheatley received an outpouring of love and congratulatory remarks after announcing their engagement. Several “American Idol” alums also celebrated the news in the comments, thrilled to see the longtime couple take the next steps in their relationship.

Season 19 contestant Casey Bishop wrote, “CONGRATULATIONS ♥️✨” and season 10 star Pia Toscano, who recently announced she’s expecting her first baby, shared, “Congratulations love!!!!!”

“Scars to Your Beautiful” singer Alessia Cara shared, “ahhh congratulations! ❣️❣️🫂.” While “The Voice” alum Kelsie Watts wrote, “Congrats lovely!!!”

Before the couple says their “I do’s,” they’ll be celebrating their 7th anniversary in November. Last year, to honor their 6th anniversary of dating, Kinstler shared a sweet post calling Wheatley her “best friend” and included photos and videos of him.

“Happy 6 year anniversary to the man who learned Mandarin at a moments notice and then spoke it in front of millions on Chinese television because he’s just that cool (and because he loves me🥹)❣️ You are my best friend and the love of my life. I’m so grateful to do every day with you♥️,” she wrote.

Congrats to the happy couple!