‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 2026 Spoilers: Week 4 Dance Styles & Mentor Revealed

It’s time for Week 4 on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” 2026, as the contestants will be showing off the chemistry they have with their dance partner. ABC has released some “DWTS: The Next Pro” 2026 spoilers, including the theme, dance styles, and guest mentor/judge for Week 4 on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro” Season 1.

Week 4 on ‘Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro’ 20

For Week 4, we will have pro dancer Jenna Johnson stepping in as the guest mentor and judge for the week. This week’s episode is titled “Bring on the Intensity: Chemistry with Jenna Johnson.”

The synopsis for this week’s episode: “Champion Jenna Johnson challenges the eight couples to create a passionate routine that builds trust and chemistry while tackling the Rumba and Argentine Tango. For the first time, they choose partners, but the lowest-scoring pair will be eliminated.”

Dance Details For Week 4 on ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’

Each week, the dancers will be competing in different challenges. They are all fighting to be named a pro dancer on the show. Last week it was all about team challenges. Britt Stewart put the contestants to work, but an injury sent one contestant home.

While it was team challenges last week, we are back to partnering up this week. The eight remaining contestants will get to choose their partners and dance a specific dance style to a specific song. Here is a breakdown for tonight’s episode:

Stephani & Tristen – They will be dancing a Rumba to “Back to Friends” by Sombr.

They will be dancing a Rumba to “Back to Friends” by Sombr. Adele & AJ – No details yet on their dance style or song.

No details yet on their dance style or song. Selena & Erik – They will be dancing the Argentine Tango, but no song details given.

They will be dancing the Argentine Tango, but no song details given. Nina & Allen – No details yet on their dance style or song.

Of course, the judges will give their feedback, and then the lowest-scoring pair will be eliminated.

Last Week’s Episode

For Week 3, we had Britt Stewart in the house. She started the night having the dancers learn a group number. They only had four hours of rehearsals before having to perform for the judges.

The pressure was on, with the dancers afraid they were going home.

Instead, the dancers were given one more chance to show the judges what they got. The dancers were broken up into two teams. They had to choreograph a routine and impress the judges.

Team Paso (Stephani, Selena, Erik, and Tristen) found themselves on the losing end of things. The judges stated that Selena and Tristen were the weakest dancers on the team.

They discussed things, and neither of them was going home. Earlier in the group performance rehearsals, Stephani accidentally hit Natalie, who was rushed to the hospital. She was not medically cleared to return to the competition. Because of that, Natalie was eliminated. This meant Tristen and Selena had survived another week and a new set of challenges for this week.

Which couple are you excited to see perform during Week 4?

“DWTS: The Next Pro” airs on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET on ABC and streams the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.