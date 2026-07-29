Ezra Sosa Defends Sister After Accident Leads to ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Elimination

Ezra Sosa is speaking out after his sister, Stephani Sosa, faced a wave of online criticism following a shocking rehearsal accident on “Dancing With the Stars: The Next Pro.” After the incident resulted in fellow contestant Natalie Jolley leaving the competition for medical reasons, some viewers blamed Stephani. However, Ezra stepped in to defend his sister and reveal what he says cameras didn’t show. Check out the details below in our “Dancing With the Stars” spoilers.

Rehearsal Accident Leads to Elimination

During the last episode of “DWTS: The Next Pro,” the dancers were tasked with recreating the choreography for a group performance. They were rehearsing the routine when Stephani accidentally hit fellow competitor Natalie in the face.

Jolley ended up being taken away in an ambulance. She missed rehearsals and the performances for the rest of the episode.

After the team performances were done, the elimination for the week came down to Tristen and Selena. However, Shirley Ballas surprised everyone by saying that neither of the bottom two dancers would be eliminated.

Instead, Ballas announced that Natalie had not been medically cleared to continue in the competition. Because of that, she was being sent home from the competition.

Fans React to ‘DWTS: The Next Pro’ Elimination

After that shocking outcome, fans jumped in the comments on a TikTok video that showed the incident.

One person wrote, “Probably hot take but Stephanie should’ve left since she caused the injury,” and another person added, “Stephanie always trying to be so extra,” and a third person wrote, “She didn’t even get in there and check if she was okay. Ugh she drives me nuts.”

The thoughts from fans continued, as this person wrote, ““Stephani is soooo opposite of her brother Ezra. she gives fake/bad vibes,” and another added, “Stephani should’ve been the one who left not Natalie.”

For those who know Ezra, he is forever online. It’s no surprise that he jumped into this comment section and was defending his sister.

The “Dancing With the Stars” pro started by saying, “This comment section…”

Ezra went on to explain a little more of what viewers did not see. He wrote, “My sister apologized to Natalie they didn’t air it. Also this happens all the time when you are rehearsing.”

Other fans seemed to agree about this happening all the time. One person wrote, “As a dance teacher stuff like this happens all the time. Natalie was too close to Stephani in the pyramid formation- its why we spend so much time on spacing. Period.”

Fourth Eliminated Dancer

During the actual episode, a confessional showed Stephani talking about the incident.

In it, Stephani said, “I don’t know what happened. The dance was moving so quickly, and Natalie got hit in the face. I just hate being the one that caused that.”

She added, while tearing up, “Like, I just feel horrible. I know she’s worked really hard to be here, and I hope she’s okay.”

In the end, Natalie was the fourth contestant eliminated from “DWTS: The Next Pro.” In the first two episodes, the judges sent home Benji Castro, Jake Monreal, and Briar Nolet.