Nicole Scherzinger Shares Sweet Moment With Fiancé Thom Evans on Stage: WATCH

Nicole Scherzinger had one special audience member in mind during her latest performance.

The Tony Award winner turned her set at the Delilah Montauk pop-up presented by Chase Sapphire Reserve into a sweet tribute to fiancé Thom Evans, serenading him during an intimate performance in the Hamptons on July 25 before closing out the night with Pussycat Dolls favorites.

According to People, Scherzinger opened her set with cabaret-inspired renditions of “Diamonds Are Forever” and “I Put a Spell on You” before inviting the crowd to sing along to Prince’s “Purple Rain.” As she performed the iconic ballad, she pointed toward Evans, who smiled back from the audience.

The romantic moment quickly gave way to a more energetic set as Scherzinger transitioned into Pussycat Dolls hits, including “Buttons,” “When I Grow Up,” “Stickwitu” and “Don’t Cha.” Evans, 41, danced along and cheered on his fiancée throughout the performance, making the evening as much a celebration of their relationship as it was her music.

Nicole Scherzinger Celebrates a Major Career Milestone

The heartfelt performance came just one day after Scherzinger received another reason to celebrate.

The singer recently learned she will receive her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, an honor that left her visibly emotional. In a video shared on Instagram, Scherzinger teared up as Evans embraced her after hearing the news.

She later shared the milestone with the Delilah Montauk audience, admitting she was not going to pretend she was unfazed by the recognition.

“Something happened to me this week,” Scherzinger told the crowd. “I just found out that I am gonna have my very own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.”

Calling the honor a dream she had carried for years, she raised a glass with the audience and encouraged everyone to keep believing in themselves.

“This is just a toast to never, ever giving up on your dreams,” she said.

Delilah Montauk’s second annual pop-up drew several celebrities throughout the weekend. Jennifer Lopez attended Ravyn Lenae’s performance on July 24, while Mark Ronson took over the DJ booth after Scherzinger’s set. T-Pain and Chromeo are also scheduled to perform during the event’s second and final weekend, per People.

Thom Evans Has Been by Nicole Scherzinger’s Side Every Step of the Way

The Hamptons performance was just the latest example of the couple supporting one another.

Scherzinger and Evans first met in 2019 on “The X Factor: Celebrity,” where she served as a judge while Evans competed as part of the rugby trio Try Star, per Us Weekly. They went public with their relationship in early 2020 and have continued celebrating each other’s milestones ever since.

Evans proposed during a beach vacation in Hawaii in 2023, with Scherzinger announcing the engagement by writing, “I said yes.”

Their wedding may still be on hold, but not because of a lack of excitement. In a 2025 interview with HELLO! magazine, Scherzinger explained that starring in Broadway’s “Sunset Blvd.” left little room for wedding planning.

“Oh, there’s no wedding planning, honey,” she said, adding that when you’re on Broadway, “you eat, sleep… and breathe Broadway.”

She also praised Evans for supporting her demanding schedule, calling him “a very understanding and wonderful and the most supportive fiancé.”

That support was on full display once again in Montauk, where Evans cheered Scherzinger on from the crowd as she celebrated both another career milestone and the relationship they’ve built together.

As Scherzinger reminded the audience, “This is just a toast to never, ever giving up on your dreams.”