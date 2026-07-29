‘General Hospital’ Fans Share Their Unfiltered Opinions on Britt and Jason’s Love Story

Jason Morgan (Steve Burton) and Dr. Britt Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) finally shared a long-awaited reunion on “General Hospital,” and it’s safe to say fans had plenty to say about the emotional encounter. After the pair reunited in Port Charles, viewers quickly took to social media to weigh in on everything from their chemistry to whether Jason and Britt are truly meant to be together. Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Jason and Britt Finally Reunited in Port Charles

After months away from Port Charles, Jason Morgan and Dr. Britt Westbourne finally reunited on “General Hospital.” While many fans were initially surprised when Britt greeted Jason with a slap across the face, viewers quickly learned it was all part of her plan to get him into an exam room so the two could talk privately under the guise of checking him for a concussion.

After clearing up a few misunderstandings and Jason apologizing for not texting Britt after returning to Port Charles two weeks earlier, the pair reconciled and exchanged heartfelt “I love yous.”

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The comical yet emotional reunion might not have been what “General Hospital” fans were expecting, but it still gave them plenty to talk about.

“General Hospital” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson highlighted the highly anticipated reunion on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media pages, asking fans one simple question:

“LOVE IN THE AFTERNOON: Are Jason and Britt Endgame?”

Naturally, fans had a lot to say.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Hope Jason and Britt Are Endgame

Many “General Hospital” fans said they hope the reunion marks the beginning of a lasting romance for Jason and Britt.

“Plzzzzzzzzz just let them find some happiness and a kid would be great,” one fan wrote.

Another admitted, “The no kiss was weird, but I’ll take anything happy at this point for this couple.”

Several fans praised the pair’s chemistry while urging the writers not to break them apart.

“Oh, a great reunion. Hope the writers don’t screw it up,” one viewer commented.

Another added, “I hope the writers keep them together. They are great together, great chemistry.”

“They better be endgame!! They have amazing chemistry!! I also think their characters bring out the best in each other!!” another fan wrote.

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Others simply wanted to see the couple finally get a happy ending.

“They better be! They both deserve some happiness for once,” one viewer shared.

Another pleaded, “Please please please! Pretty please.”

Some fans also pointed to the emotional depth of the reunion.

“Britt was like a junior high school kid in love when she told Jason I love u. And he said it back,” one fan wrote.

Another explained why the relationship works so well, writing, “I like Jason with Britt. He sees her warts and all and still wants to be with her. Complicated women are his type, think Sam and Carly. Britt has severe trust issues from her upbringing with Liesel and Faison, and Jason’s steady love and acceptance helps her drop her guard, and grow emotionally. Really hoping writers will feed this fire!”

One viewer added, “I just have to say, I hope so. Finally Jason gets someone he didn’t have to share with Sonny.”

Other ‘General Hospital’ Fans Aren’t Convinced Britt and Jason Will Last

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Not everyone believed Jason and Britt are destined to be together.

Some viewers pointed out that lasting romances are rare in the world of daytime television.

“Hardly anyone in soap land is ever end game and even when they are there is lots of soap drama involved,” one fan wrote.

Another agreed, commenting, “There’s never an end game on a soap.”

Others simply weren’t sold on the pairing.

“Hell to the Nahhhhhhh,” one viewer wrote.

Another commented, “I’m not seeing chemistry with Britt and Jason… I see it with Elizabeth but not Britt.”

Some fans remained loyal to Jason’s previous relationships.

“Hell no it’s always JaSam,” one viewer wrote.

Another added, “Carly and Jason are endgame.”

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Others questioned the pair’s on-screen chemistry altogether.

“Jason looks like he’s hugging another man whenever he hugs Britt,” one fan joked.

Another concluded, “No chemistry there, not even a kiss.”

Whether Jason and Britt are truly destined to be together remains to be seen, but their long-awaited reunion has certainly reignited the conversation among “General Hospital” fans. While many viewers are rooting for the couple to finally get their happily ever after, others aren’t convinced they’re meant to last. For now, fans will be watching closely to see whether the writers make Jason and Britt the endgame so many have been hoping for.