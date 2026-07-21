Fans Remember One of ‘General Hospital’s’ Most Beloved Supercouple Moments

More than a decade after Jason Morgan got down on one knee with an unexpected stand-in for an engagement ring, “General Hospital” fans are once again looking back on one of the soap’s most memorable romantic moments.

After “GH” stars Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson revisited Jason and Sam McCall’s unforgettable 2011 proposal, longtime viewers flooded the comments with memories of the beloved supercouple, affectionately known as “JaSam.” Read on to see what “General Hospital” fans had to say.

Jason and Sam’s Proposal Became an Iconic ‘General Hospital’ Moment

“General Hospital” fans are feeling nostalgic after Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson shared a throwback post on their Stone Cold and the Jackal social media accounts, remembering the moment Jason Morgan proposed to Sam McCall.

The duo wrote, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 2011: Jason proposed to Sam with a lug nut after Maxie dropped the diamond ring he’d bought off the rooftop she’d helped decorate for the romantic proposal! Sam, of course, said yes!”

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Known as “JaSam” to fans of the supercouple, the engagement marked an important milestone in Jason and Sam’s decades-long love story. As longtime “General Hospital” fans may remember, their relationship began in 2004. What started as a love-hate relationship soon blossomed into one of the soap’s most beloved romances.

When Jason and Sam first got together, Sam was pregnant with Sonny Corinthos’ baby. Jason offered to pretend to be the child’s father because Sonny was still married to Carly Spencer.

Sam later gave birth to a stillborn daughter, Lila, named in honor of Jason’s grandmother, Lila Morgan Quartermaine. The tragedy only strengthened the bond between Jason and Sam.

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Fans quickly reminisced about the unforgettable proposal and everything it represented for the couple.

Many ‘General Hospital’ Fans Still Consider JaSam Their Favorite Supercouple

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One “General Hospital” fan wrote, “JaSam FOREVER!! What a beautiful day this was. We miss you @kelly_m23 !!!!

Kelly Monaco, who portrayed Sam McCall from 2003 to 2024, exited the soap in November 2024 when Sam was killed off. However, as longtime soap viewers know, death is often temporary in daytime television, leaving some fans hopeful they could one day see her return.

Another viewer commented, “The perfect proposal for my favorite supercouple JaSam. The lug nut, the proposal all perfection. They will always be my favorites miss them. Thank you, Stelly, for JaSam perfection and memories.”

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One longtime fan reflected on the couple’s many storylines together, writing, “I loved them together until they changed Sam’s personality! Unfortunately, this marriage would be doomed when Franco ruined their honeymoon. Elizabeth would also try to break them up by switching the paternity results to Danny! It didn’t work, Jason decided to stay with Sam thinking the baby was Franco’s! They didn’t have much time to reconcile before Jason encountered Faison in a Duke mask down on the waterfront! Then the little waif came with the real results after Jason had been kicked into the water and was presumed dead!”

Another fan added, “Beautiful couple. GH should of never broke them up.”

One viewer simply commented, “Loved them together.”

Another wrote, “When we had some real romance and passion going on!”

Some ‘General Hospital’ Fans Still Miss Seeing Jason and Sam Together

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Many “General Hospital” fans also admitted they still miss seeing Jason and Sam together on screen.

One fan wrote, “Yes, my favorite couple Jason and Sam got engaged… I miss them together.”

Another commented, “Missing this GH couple Jason and Sam.”

One viewer shared, “I miss them together. I haven’t watched since they last broke up.”

The last time Jason and Sam were together was from 2017 to 2021 after Steve Burton returned to “General Hospital” as Jason Morgan following the character’s presumed death in 2012.

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At the time of Sam’s death, she was in a relationship with Dante Falconeri. Dante had proposed to Sam, and the couple had been living together while raising Danny Morgan, Rocco Falconeri, and Scout Cain as a family.

More than a decade after Jason’s unforgettable proposal with a lug nut instead of a diamond ring, the moment continues to resonate with longtime “General Hospital” viewers. Whether fans were reminiscing about JaSam’s iconic love story or simply wishing they could see the pair reunited again, one thing was clear: Jason and Sam remain one of the soap’s most beloved supercouples.