‘General Hospital’ Fans Feel Old After Being Reminded How Long Dante Falconeri Has Been in Port Charles

Longtime “General Hospital” viewers are feeling nostalgic after a recent social media post reminded them just how long Dominic Zamprogna has been portraying Dante Falconeri.

As the actor marks 17 years in Port Charles, many fans admitted they couldn’t believe how quickly the time has passed, with several saying the milestone made them feel old. Read on to learn more about Dante’s memorable debut and see how fans reacted to the anniversary.

Dominic Zamprogna Celebrates 17 Years on ‘General Hospital’

Longtime “General Hospital” fans are well acquainted with Sonny Corinthos’ long-lost son, Dante Falconeri. However, some viewers were taken aback after a recent social media post from Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson’s Stone Cold and the Jackal account served as a reminder of just how long Dante has been part of Port Charles.

The duo shared an “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History” post, writing, “2009: Dominic Zamprogna made his first appearance as Dominic Pirelli AKA Dante Falconeri, a G-Man infiltrating Sonny Corinthos’ criminal organization.”

Dante Falconeri Made His Port Charles Debut as Dominic Pirelli

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As fans may remember, Dante first arrived in Port Charles under the alias Dominic Pirelli while working undercover to bring down Sonny Corinthos’ mob organization from the inside. What he didn’t know at the time was that Sonny was actually his biological father.

The storyline took a dramatic turn when Sonny shot Dante in the chest after discovering the undercover operation. Soon afterward, the truth came out that Dante was Sonny’s son with his former high school fling, Olivia Falconeri.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Can’t Believe It’s Been 17 Years Since Dominic Zamprogna Joined the Soap

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The anniversary post quickly sparked reactions from longtime viewers, many of whom couldn’t believe how much time has passed since Zamprogna first arrived in Port Charles.

Several fans admitted the reminder made them feel old. “Wow, it’s been almost 20 years! I was young when Dominic started,” one commenter wrote, while another added, “Wow, he’s been on since 2009. Time has flown.”

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Others looked back fondly on Zamprogna’s debut and the impact he made on the series. “It was a good day when Dom joined the cast,” one fan shared. Another echoed the sentiment, writing, “Wow! Where did that time go? So glad he is still on the show! Go, Dante!”

Many viewers also expressed their appreciation for Zamprogna’s longevity on the soap, noting that he has remained a fan favorite despite the many cast changes over the years. “Wow, I remember when he started,” one commenter wrote. Another added, “I can’t believe it was that long ago. Time has flown by! Love that he’s still there with so many comings and goings over the years.”

While Dante has gone from undercover detective to devoted father and one of Port Charles’ most familiar faces, fans made it clear they still remember exactly where his story began. For many longtime viewers, it’s hard to believe that nearly two decades have passed since Zamprogna first stepped onto the “General Hospital” set.