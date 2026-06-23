‘General Hospital’ Fans Stunned by Tracy Quartermaine Milestone

Few characters are as synonymous with “General Hospital” as Tracy Quartermaine. Known for her sharp wit, ruthless schemes, and unforgettable one-liners, Tracy has been a fixture in Port Charles for generations of viewers.

When a recent post highlighted just how long Jane Elliot has been portraying the fan-favorite character, viewers were quick to share their reactions. Read on to find out why fans are celebrating Tracy’s latest milestone.

‘General Hospital’ Post Highlights Tracy Quartermaine’s Incredible Run

While longtime “General Hospital” viewers know Jane Elliot as the sharp-tongued and unforgettable Tracy Quartermaine, many fans may not realize just how long the actress has been part of Port Charles history. Thanks to Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, fans recently received a reminder of Tracy’s impressive legacy when the duo shared a throwback post on their Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account.

The post featured a vintage photo of Elliot alongside the caption, “On This Day In GENERAL HOSPITAL History 1978: Jane Elliot made her first appearance as Tracy, Alan Quartermaine’s prickly and persnickety baby sister.”

The post served as a reminder of just how remarkable Elliot’s run on the soap has been. After making her debut in June 1978, the actress has remained one of the most recognizable faces in Port Charles, returning to the role numerous times over the decades and cementing Tracy as one of the show’s most beloved and enduring characters.

As of June 2026, Elliot has been portraying Tracy Quartermaine for 48 years, an achievement few actors in daytime television can match.

‘General Hospital’ Fans React to Tracy Quartermaine’s Milestone

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“General Hospital” fans quickly flooded the comment section to celebrate Elliot’s incredible milestone, with many praising both the actress and the iconic character she has portrayed for nearly five decades.

Several fans commented on Elliot’s enduring beauty and talent over the years. One fan wrote, “Somehow even more beautiful and talented now,” while another added, “She was absolutely beautiful and still is.” A third fan echoed the sentiment, writing, “Still the same beautiful Tracy today! Icon.”

Others focused on Elliot’s unforgettable portrayal of Tracy, a character known for her sharp wit, larger-than-life personality, and ruthless schemes. “And has CRUSHED IT ever since!!” one fan commented. Another wrote, “That’s our gorgeous Tracy!!”

Jane Elliot Has Been Bringing Tracy Quartermaine to Life for Nearly Five Decades

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Few characters have had the lasting impact on “General Hospital” that Tracy Quartermaine has. Since her debut in 1978, the character has become synonymous with the Quartermaine family, earning a reputation for her sharp wit, memorable feuds, and unforgettable one-liners.

Some viewers also reflected on memorable moments from Tracy’s long history in Port Charles. One fan recalled, “One of her best scenes was when Edward needed his nitro pills because he was having a heart attack. Tracy taunted him and wouldn’t give them to him. Ruthless!”

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Many longtime viewers emphasized just how important both Elliot and Tracy have become to the fabric of the soap. “And the rest is history!!! Still to this day, one of the best characters on General Hospital. Absolutely love Jane Elliot,” one fan wrote.

Another longtime viewer shared, “Always my favorite! I had been watching about 6-7 months when Tracy arrived. I love Jane Elliot and the character of Tracy Quartermaine so much! She IS General Hospital to me.”

The overwhelming response made one thing clear: nearly five decades after her debut, Tracy Quartermaine remains one of the most beloved and memorable characters in “General Hospital” history.

While countless characters have come and gone from Port Charles over the years, Tracy Quartermaine has remained a constant presence for generations of viewers. As Jane Elliot celebrates 48 years since her debut, fans are making it clear that Tracy’s place in “General Hospital” history is unmatched.