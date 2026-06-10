What Happened in Port Charles 21 Years Ago Today? The Story Behind Carly and Lorenzo’s Wedding

Some “General Hospital” storylines continue to spark debate long after they air, and Carly Spencer’s marriage to Lorenzo Alcazar is one of them. More than two decades after the controversial couple exchanged vows on “GH”, a throwback wedding post shared by two of the soap’s biggest stars has fans once again revisiting the unlikely romance.

While some viewers still consider Alcazar one of the show’s best villains, others remain divided over whether Carly and Lorenzo ever belonged together. Read on to revisit their complicated love story and see what fans are saying now.

Carly Spencer & Lorenzo Alcazar’s Complicated Love Story

On this day in Port Charles history, Carly Spencer (then played by Jennifer Bransford) tied the knot with Lorenzo Alcazar (played by Ted King) on June 10, 2005, in Venezuela. As longtime “General Hospital” fans will remember, Carly was married to Sonny Corinthos when Lorenzo first came to Port Charles.

Lorenzo Alcazar arrived in town as a powerful international crime lord and one of Sonny Corinthos’ most dangerous rivals. His life became intertwined with Carly Spencer (then Carly Corinthos) after he developed feelings for her during a bitter mob war with Sonny.

While pregnant with Morgan Corinthos, Carly was caught in the crossfire between Sonny and Lorenzo. During Morgan’s birth, Sonny accidentally shot Carly in the head while targeting Lorenzo, leaving her in a coma. While she was unconscious, Lorenzo remained by her side, and Carly later emerged from the coma with a powerful emotional connection to him. The injury and resulting strain on her marriage created a growing rift between Carly and Sonny.

Over the next several years, Carly and Lorenzo’s relationship evolved from attraction to romance. After Carly’s marriage to Sonny collapsed, she eventually married Lorenzo. However, their marriage was plagued by Carly’s lingering devotion to Sonny. Despite Lorenzo’s genuine love for her, Carly could never fully let go of her ex-husband, and the marriage ultimately ended in divorce.

Following his split from Carly, Lorenzo focused on building a future with his newly discovered son, Diego Alcazar, and later found love with Skye Quartermaine. He also attempted to distance himself from organized crime and create a more stable life for his family. However, Diego’s criminal troubles and ongoing mob conflicts repeatedly pulled Lorenzo back into dangerous territory.

In 2007, Lorenzo’s long-running feud with Sonny and Jason Morgan reached its conclusion. After years of violence, betrayals, and power struggles, Jason shot and killed Lorenzo on order from his sister, Skye Quartermaine. Lorenzo’s death marked the end of one of the soap’s most memorable mob rivalries and closed the chapter on his complicated romance with Carly.

‘General Hospital’ Fans Remain Divided Over Carly and Lorenzo

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The throwback post was shared on the Stone Cold and the Jackal Instagram account, run by Steve Burton and Bradford Anderson, who portray Jason Morgan and Damian Spinelli, respectively. After the photo was posted, longtime viewers quickly flooded the comments section with their thoughts on Lorenzo Alcazar and his controversial romance with Carly.

Several fans made it clear that they would love to see Alcazar return to Port Charles. One viewer wrote, “Bring Alcazar BACK!!!” while another commented, “I wish I could have seen more of this character. I love villains!”

Alcazar remains one of the most memorable villains in “General Hospital” history, with Ted King even taking home the Soap Opera Digest Award for Favorite Villain in 2005. Other fans focused less on the character and more on King himself, with one joking, “I’d marry Ted.”

Many viewers also reflected on Alcazar’s chemistry with Carly, particularly during Tamara Braun’s time in the role. One fan wrote, “I would have loved it if Tamara were in the role,” while another commented, “Ted King had amazing chemistry with Tamara Braun when she was Carly.”

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Others argued that King’s appeal extended far beyond a single pairing. “He had chemistry with all the love interests, his enemies, his frenemies, the extras in the background, and the detectives and police,” one fan wrote. “I just loved him and loved to hate him. He was so good for the show.”

Although Carly was portrayed by Jennifer Bransford when she married Lorenzo in 2005, many fans continue to associate the romance with Braun, who played Carly during a significant portion of the couple’s storyline.

How Many Soap Stars Have Played Carly Spencer?

While Laura Wright has portrayed Carly Spencer since 2005, longtime “General Hospital” fans remember the character through several different eras. Since Carly first arrived in Port Charles in 1996 as the long-lost daughter of Bobbie Spencer, the role has been portrayed by four actresses, each leaving their own mark on one of the soap’s most iconic characters.

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Sarah Brown originated the role of Carly Benson and portrayed the character from 1996 to 2001. Brown’s performance helped establish Carly as one of daytime television’s most memorable anti-heroines. After leaving the role, she later returned to “General Hospital” as Claudia Zacchara, a character she portrayed from 2008 to 2010.

Following Brown’s departure, Tamara Braun stepped into the role and portrayed Carly Corinthos from 2001 to 2005. Braun’s tenure included much of Carly’s storyline with Lorenzo Alcazar, leading many fans to associate the pairing with her version of the character. Braun later returned to Port Charles as Dr. Kim Nero from 2017 to 2019 and currently portrays Sienna Bacall on “The Young and the Restless.”

After Braun exited the role in 2005, Jennifer Bransford briefly took over as Carly. Bransford portrayed the character during Carly and Lorenzo’s wedding storyline before departing later that same year.

Laura Wright then assumed the role in 2005 and has remained Carly ever since, making her the longest-running actress to portray the character. Over the past two decades, Wright has guided Carly through countless romances, family dramas, and rivalries, cementing her place as one of Port Charles’ most recognizable residents.

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More than 20 years after Carly and Lorenzo said “I do,” the storyline continues to spark debate among fans. Whether viewers rooted for Carly and Sonny or preferred her with Alcazar, the enduring reaction to the throwback wedding post proves that the controversial romance remains one of the most memorable chapters in Carly’s history.