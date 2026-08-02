Wedding Veils, Summer Sparks & Fan-Favorite Stars Take Over Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — August 3

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s cozy lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Once the morning lineup of “Golden Girls,” “Reba” and “Gilmore Girls” wraps up, Hallmark Channel shifts into an afternoon and evening packed with exciting adventures, memorable characters played by some of your favorite Hallmark stars, and of course, plenty of happily-ever-afters. The schedule features four swoon-worthy romances, including a fan-favorite installment from the “Wedding Veil” series, a charming wedding-themed love story, and two more movies celebrating fresh starts and summertime charm.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Monday, August 3.

‘The Wedding Veil Legacy’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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The official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Tracy is the last of her three friends to take possession of an antique wedding veil. Will it prove to be magical for her despite her cynicism about its legend?

This film stars Alison Sweeney, Victor Webster, Lacey Chabert and Autumn Reeser.

“The Wedding Veil Legacy” originally premiered on February 19, 2022, at 8 pm/7c on the Hallmark Channel.

Hallmark’s “Wedding Veil” series includes six romance movies following three college friends who share a magical antique veil. The movies in the series are: “The Wedding Veil” (2022), “The Wedding Veil Unveiled” (2022), and “The Wedding Veil Legacy” (2022) (the first trilogy), followed by “The Wedding Veil Expectations” (2023), “The Wedding Veil Inspiration” (2023), and “The Wedding Veil Journey” (2023) (the second trilogy).

‘Stop the Wedding’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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The official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When a young, single attorney finds out that her charming aunt is getting married to a TV star known as much for his failed marriages as his acting career, she tries to stop the wedding.

This film stars Rachel Boston, Niall Matter and Alan Thicke.

“Stop the Wedding” originally premiered on June 11, 2016, at 9 pm/8c on the Hallmark Channel.

‘Summer Love’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

The official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): When a widowed suburban mom, who’s recently gone back to school, takes an internship and enters the fast-paced tech world of millionaire “app-trepreneurs,” she discovers that although life seems to be a lot more digital, love needs to be a lot more real.

This film stars Rachael Leigh Cook, Lucas Bryant, and Travis Milne.

“Summer Love” originally premiered on August 20, 2016, at 9 pm/8c on the Hallmark Channel.

‘The 27-Hour Day’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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The official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): An entrepreneur takes a break from her wellness empire for some much-needed work-life balance but realizes it won’t be easy. Will a relaxing retreat and new romance change her life, forever?

This film stars Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker.

“The 27-Hour Day” originally premiered on August 7, 2021, at 9 pm/8c on the Hallmark Channel.