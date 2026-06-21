Get Ready for Wedding Bells & Happily Ever Afters on Hallmark Channel Tomorrow — June 22

When it comes to heartwarming romance, charming small-town settings, and stories that always leave you smiling, Hallmark Channel remains the perfect destination for a feel-good escape. Whether you’re spending the day curled up on the couch or simply looking for a little comfort viewing, tomorrow’s lineup is filled with the kind of uplifting movies fans know and love.

Below, you’ll find the complete Hallmark Channel movie schedule for Monday, June 22. After you’re done binging episodes of “Golden Girls,” “Reba,” and “Gilmore Girls” in the morning, grab a blanket and get ready to relive some of your favorite happily-ever-afters.

‘Valentine in the Vineyard’ – 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Playing winemakers who have partnered in love and business, Rachael Leigh Cook and Brendan Penny reprise the roles they originated in the Hallmark Channel original movies “Autumn in the Vineyard” and “Summer in the Vineyard.”

“Valentine in the Vineyard” premiered on Hallmark Channel on February 2, 2019 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Countdown to Valentine’s Day” programming event. “Autumn in the Vineyard” premiered on Hallmark Channel on October 8, 2016. “Summer in the Vineyard” premiered on Hallmark Channel on August 12, 2017.

‘All Summer Long’ – 4 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Tia’s dream job of captaining a dining cruise hits rough water when her ex Jake is hired as the restaurant’s chef. Will they be able to open a new business, navigate the sea, and each other?

This film stars Autumn Reeser and Brennan Elliott.

“All Summer Long” premiered on Hallmark Channel on August 24, 2019 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event.

‘All of My Heart: The Wedding’ – 6 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Jenny and Brian are planning their incredibly romantic wedding. Emily’s Country Inn is filled to capacity with happy guests. Then a distant relative of Emily’s arrives and she stakes a claim to the house. The pressure is on as Jenny and Brian try to raise enough money to hang onto their home. They go for broke expanding her company, Jenny’s Home Baked. Brian even considers a return to Wall Street. All of the wonderful friends they made in Bucks County are worried about their favorite couple, trying to figure out how to help. Jenny and Brian’s enduring love will once again be tested as the wedding day approaches and they struggle to keep the house that brought them together.

This film stars Lacey Chabert and Brennan Elliott.

“All of My Heart: The Wedding” premiered on Hallmark Channel on September 29, 2018 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Fall Harvest” programming event.

‘Wedding Every Weekend’ – 8 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. CT

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Official synopsis (per Hallmark Channel): Nate and Brooke are going to the same four weddings, four weekends in a row. To avoid set-ups, they go together as “wedding buddies.” But what starts as a friendship soon becomes deeper.

This film stars Kimberley Sustad and Paul Campbell.

“Wedding Every Weekend” premiered on Hallmark Channel on August 15, 2020 as part of Hallmark’s annual “Summer Nights” programming event.