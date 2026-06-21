‘The Way Home’ Stars Touching Goodbye To Beloved Hallmark Series

“The Way Home” series finale has arrived, sadly. The Hallmark show has won over fans and the cast in the past four seasons. Ahead of the last episode, some of “The Way Home” stars issued touching goodbye message to a series that changed their lives.

Sadie Laflamme-Snow Issues Sweet ‘Thank You’ Ahead of ‘The Way Home’ Series Finale

In an Instagram post, Sadie Laflamme-Snow (Alice) shared a video from the Landry farm on “The Way Home” set. An emotional Laflamme-Snow kicked off the video with tears in her eyes, a sad look on her face, and waving goodbye.

Set to “Landslide” by Fleetwood Mac, Laflamme-Snow panned around the Landry farm. The words “final episode of The Way Home tonight. Thank you for growing up with me & Alice < 3” were written across the footage.

Laflamme-Snow kept her caption simple by just promoting the series finale. Fans let Laflamme-Snow know that they aren’t ready for the show to end, and something is being done about it. A petition to save the show has gained major traction ahead of the series finale. Sadly, though, for now, “The Way Home” is coming to an end.

Jordan Doww Sends Touching Message to ‘The Way Home’ Fans

Taking to Instagram, Jordan Doww (Young Colton) posted a video with Julia Tomasone (Young Del) also at the Landry family farm. Someone in the background can be heard asking Colton and Del where they are going. Del responds, “Home. I am going home.” Then she and Colton link arms and walk toward the Landry home.

It’s a sweet video. Doww used the caption to express how he felt about the series coming to an end, as well as share some touching words to “The Way Home” fans.

“Colton & Delly forever 🥹❤️ #thewayhome As we approach the series finale tonight, I just wanted to acknowledge what a ride it has been bringing young colton & delly’s love story to life. We love you guys more than you will ever know. A Landry never gives up hope 🫶🏼,” he wrote.

Kelsey Falconer (Young Tessa) jumped into the comments to respond and let fans know she was already crying. “Ok so the tears are starting this early today, cool cool cool 🥺,” she expressed.

‘The Way Home’ Ladies Watch Series Finale Together

Bianca Melchior (Young Fern) posted a video of her with several of the young female stars, including Laflamme-Snow, Falconer, and Devin Cecchetto (Young Tessa), after they watched “The Way Home” series finale.

The emotional video is set to the original song “Breathe” by Laflamme-Snow and Doww, which fans can listen to on the original soundtrack for the series. “We may have just watched episode 10 and we may have just cried all the tears we have left,” was written across the video.

In the caption, Melchior admitted she was “crashing out.” Doww showed up in the comments section to let everyone know he was a wreck. It’s the end of an era for the Hallmark series, that’s for sure.

The series finale of “The Way Home” airs Sunday, June 2,1 at 9/8c on Hallmark.