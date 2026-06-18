Chyler Leigh & ‘The Way Home’ Showrunner Rally Behind Petition to Save Show: ‘Most Amazing Fans Ever’

A push to save “The Way Home” has gathered so much momentum, it’s attracted the attention of key figures involved with the show. Chyler Leigh (Kat Landry) and showrunner Alexandra Clarke shared a petition to save the show on their Instagram stories after the petition surpassed 20,000 signatures.

The posts were made just days before the finale is set to drop on the Hallmark Channel on Sunday, June 21. Fans involved with the petition have set a goal to get 25,000 signatures by the time the finale airs, and it looks like they’ll likely meet that goal.

‘We Are So Touched,’ Wrote Alexandra Clarke

Hallmark “The Way Home” penultimate episode

Leigh shared a screenshot of the petition on June 17 and wrote: “Honestly, we have the most amazing fans EVER. Your love and support means more than anything.”

The next day on June 18, Clarke re-shared Leigh’s post to her own Instagram story and added: “Wow… just wow. Since Day 1, Ponderers have shown up for us in such huge ways. We are so touched.”

You can sign the petition here. As of the time of this article’s publication, it was nearing 22,000 signatures.

The petition was started by Francesca Anna Pedler and first shared on a Facebook fan group for “The Way Home” called The Way Home Fans & Discussion. Members of this 58,000-member group have been leading the charge in the petition’s growth, including moderator Tiffany Cones. (Note: The author of this article is an admin for the group.)

Cones told EntertainmentNOW that part of the show’s appeal is how much people can relate to the scenarios and characters.

“The pond is a reflection on life,” she said. “It reveals how seeing the past from a different angle provides closure, changes current viewpoints on deep-seated grief and brings family closer together.”

The show deals with intense topics, she said, like postpartum depression, being widowed, losing a child, and healing from past trauma. Viewers find comfort and catharsis in the connections.

“This show has also brought together a wide range of viewers both young and old,” she said. “Families are bonding watching the show together. This is one reason behind why we are pushing to #SaveTheWayHome. We all can’t understand the reason that Hallmark would have to eliminate one of their best shows and we hope Netflix will consider picking it up.”

The petition does not require a donation, but some fans get a message from Change.org requesting one while they’re signing. Cones shared a post explaining how to skip the donation and sign the petition for free.

When the petition surpassed 21,000 signatures, Pedler wrote on Facebook: “This community continues to prove something important: The Way Home isn’t just a show people watch… it’s a story people connect with, believe in, and rally around. The passion, loyalty, and support behind this series keeps growing.”

In addition, fan Rici Stu is leading a charge to get “The Way Home” back on Netflix’s top 10 shows list.

Stu wrote on Facebook: “In the grand scheme of millions of people who have watched the show we’re a drop in the bucket even though our group is the largest on FB, So, we have to call in the troops outside of our group. That’s why this is such a massive effort.”

During an ATX TV Festival panel for “The Way Home” on May 31, Leigh encouraged fans to “shout out to Netflix” about wanting the show back for a new season.

As part of the renewal push, Stu is also encouraging fans to join a watch party on Friday, June 19 at 9 p.m. Eastern. Stu is encouraging fans to rewatch Season 4 Episode 9 and post and tweet reactions with the hashtag #SavetheWayHome.