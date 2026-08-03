Odette Annable Shares Her Love for New York City in Sweet New Family Photos

Gorgeous actress Odette Annable has expressed her love for New York City in the latest post on social media.

The 41-year-old star of this year’s Hallmark film “Kentucky Roses,” DC superhero drama series “Supergirl,” and horror movies “Cloverfield” (2008), “The Unborn” (2009), and “And Soon the Darkness” (2010) is a Los Angeles native, having been born in the California city in 1985. However, she has developed a fondness for the Big Apple — perhaps in part due to the fact that the aforementioned “Cloverfield,” which was essentially her big break movie, was set there.

Per Us Weekly, Annable and her husband, “Lioness” star Dave Annable, moved to New York City in 2012. At the time, she told the publication, “I think everyone should live in New York City if they ever get the chance at least once in their life. It’s such a great place to live; there’s a different energy about living in the city.”

The star shared her love for the place in a post that also included some wholesome family photographs.

Odette Annable Says She Lives for New York City

In a post to the 463,000 followers on her Instagram account, Odette Annable shared her love for New York City along with some photographs of her nearest and dearest.

Specifically, the post includes 19 photographs and one video taken in the Big Apple. The photos comprise selfies of Annable, pictures with her husband Dave Annable, pictures with other unidentified family members and friends, and images of the various sights in New York. The one video shows a large crowd of people rollerblading through Manhattan.

The late Ace Frehley’s 1978 cover of Hello’s “New York Groove” plays over the top of the post.

Annable’s caption on her post reads, “I live for this city 🗽 🍎.”

The star’s fans and followers loved her pictures and said as much in the post’s comments section.

Getty Odette Annable and Dave Annable.

The comments section of Odette Annable’s post is awash with messages. In a nutshell, everyone loves her.

Canadian actress and Dave Annable’s “Lioness” co-star Laysla De Oliveira commented, “Adopt me immediately. You two are insanely gorgeous.”

Actress Danielle Campbell, who worked with Odette Annable on the CBS All Access series “Tell Me a Story,” wrote, “In love with you two.”

One follower made a fun reference to Annable’s role in “Cloverfield,” writing, “If I had to watch one of your performances, but I had to climb up a leaning building to do so. I’m climbing up the leaning building. Always one of the greatest. Also, Death of a Salesman 🔥🔥🔥. @odetteannable.”

Someone else said, “All 20 of those pictures are really beautiful.”

Another follower agreed with Annable’s New York love-in, saying, “One of the best city experiences out there 🔥.”

Finally, one Instagram user commented, “Our beautiful Actress ❣️ love you.”

Having only appeared in the aforementioned “Kentucky Roses” so far this year, Annable has one upcoming project confirmed. She will star in Andres Beltran’s horror movie “Anima” as a character called “Helena.”

Per IMDb, “Anima’s” plot is as follows: “Stricken with grief, a medical forensic investigator works on a case that makes her believe she can bring her deceased husband back to life, only to unravel a series of events that lead to unforeseen and perilous consequences.”

“Anima” doesn’t yet have an official release date, but we can’t wait to see it.

Odette Annable’s filmography info was courtesy of IMDb.