Harry Styles & Fiancée Zoë Kravitz Spotted on Cute Date, Giving Rare Look Into Their Relationship

Harry Styles and Zoë Kravitz are one of the hottest celebrity couples at the moment, but the pair have chosen to protect their love by keeping it mostly private. However, fans were given a rare look into their coupling when photos of them enjoying a cute date in Mexico City, Mexico, emerged on Monday, August 3.

Getty Harry Styles performs at The BRIT Awards 2026

The photos, obtained by the Daily Mail, show Styles looking casual in black shorts, a long cobalt-blue sweater, and white socks and sneakers. He also wore sunglasses and a cap. Kravitz joined him on the outing, wearing a long black skirt, gray T-shirt, and black flip-flops. She also wore black sunglasses and carried a large straw tote bag. In her hand, she held an ice cream.

Pictures of the pair also show them sitting in the botanical gardens for a picnic. The Daily Mail reports that the photos were taken on Saturday, August 1, while Styles enjoyed some downtime. He is performing in a six-night residency. The Marvel actress sat on a curb alongside Styles eating, and later, they were photographed holding hands.

Although the photos show a couple enjoying a relaxed date, there is something to be said about how comfortable and content the pair look together. Even enjoying the most simple outing appears to bring them joy. As it should, because they are engaged, and Kravitz was wearing her engagement ring, Daily Mail reports. The ring is believed to cost over $500,000.

Zoë Kravitz & Harry Styles’ Relationship History

Getty Zoë Kravitz attends the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2026-2027 show

The couple first sparked romance rumors when they were seen kissing at Rita’s in London on August 19, 2025. They celebrated another relationship milestone in April 2026, when they got engaged.

In March, Styles told Zane Lowe on Apple Music that he wanted a family. “Having the time to stop and assess all of it and really look at my life from a bird’s-eye view and go, ‘What do I actually want in my life?,’” he said, Hello! reports. “I have all these things around me all the time. It’s hard to pull those things in without making space for them. So if I stop everything, then I get to decide what I want to bring back in.”

The former One Direction star shared that he had a conversation with himself about what he wanted his life to look like in the future, and he realized what it is. He wants to have time and space to connect with the people he loves, and he wants a family. “I want to be fulfilled, and I want to be in great relationships with people,” he said. “I want to have great friendships with people; I want a family; I want these things. It just allowed me to go like, ‘Okay, what do I have to do to create space to allow these things to happen? I can’t just expect them to just happen to me.’”