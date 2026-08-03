Singer Brandy Reunites with Ray J Following Reports of Family Strife – ‘I Just Love This Guy’

Singer Brandy recently concluded a string of festival performances, and now she is shooting the sequel to Lifetime’s “Christmas Everyday” in Atlanta. During a break from filming, the R&B legend shared a short video of herself with her brother, Ray J, after he’d been noticeably absent from several of her recent milestones, including her Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony. This comes ahead of her upcoming three-date arena engagement in South Africa.

Regarding the video, Brandy posted it to her Instagram Story while Ray J shared it to his main feed. In it, she can be seen wearing a mostly white outfit with a scarf to match as well as an array of jewelry. Ray J is wearing a black shirt.

Brandy said in the video, “Look who it is.” She then joked about her brother’s appearance, saying, “Up here with a band-aid on.” She added, “What is going on? I don’t even know. I don’t even wanna know, but I just love this guy.”

Brandy Previously Discussed Distance With Ray J

Getty Brandy & Ray J

The music icon had a busy 2025 with her “The Boy is Mine Tour,” which she co-headlined with singer Monica. Following that, in March 2026, she released her number 1 New York Times bestselling memoir, “PHASES.” While promoting the book, she spoke about her relationship with Ray J in an interview with Parade, revealing that there was distance between them as of late.

Brandy said, “There is distance right now. There are a few things that he’s been doing in the public eye that I don’t condone, and I just feel like loving him from afar right now is best for me and my peace. But my life with Ray and my connection with him is all throughout the book, and my love for him never wavers.”

Ray J Also Opened Up

Brandy’s comments came after Ray J opened up on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast in 2024, revealing that the R&B legend had stopped inviting him to family events.

He said, “It’s just [that] Brandy’s goals, since the beginning, have been totally different [from mine]. And there’s a lot of things that I’m involved in that just don’t [coincide with her brand].”

Ray J then stated, “As much as you know that we’re all together, man, some things, I’ve gotta try to like [scale]. Lately, even certain events that I think they’ve been having, I haven’t got the invite, and I’m good with that, but I understand why. And I’m here, but I haven’t lately because a lot of the stuff I’m doing, it’s just a little more left field. It’s a little more outrageous. A little louder, a little more dramatic. A tad bit distasteful at times.”

It’s also worth noting that while Ray J didn’t attend Brandy’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, he did accompany her on a number of dates on the “Boy is Mine Tour,” even joining her on stage for a hug on one of the two Atlanta stops.

Brandy Is Heading To South Africa

Getty Brandy

2026 continues to be a significant year for Brandy as it was announced in July that she will headline the All White Soul Sessions Concert Tour Experience in South Africa. The three-date engagement will include arena concerts in Cape Town and Pretoria.

The first date is scheduled for December 14, with the Pretoria performances taking place on December 17 and 18 at the SunBet Arena.