Elle Macpherson, 62, Stuns in Bikini Photos From Byron Bay Getaway

Elle Macpherson, 62, stunned fans with a series of new bikini photos from her Byron Bay getaway. The Australian supermodel shared a glimpse of her coastal escape on Instagram. The update follows other celebrity beach moments, including Heidi Klum’s bikini appearance with daughter Leni. The images showed a relaxed tropical setting, ocean views, and a peaceful moment by the water.

According to the Instagram post shared by Elle Macpherson, the getaway included stunning views, beachside moments and plenty of time outdoors. Her caption read, “Take the midnight train to Byron Bay,” as she tagged several Australian wellness and lifestyle brands.

The images show Elle Macpherson enjoying the beauty of the region while showcasing her beach style. One photo captured her standing waist-deep in an infinity pool overlooking the ocean while wearing a bikini. The golden-hour light created a calm backdrop as palm trees surrounded the scene, with her wide-brimmed black hat adding to the relaxed coastal look.

Other photos showed the model on a coastal terrace wearing a black woven hat, a black fringed top and casual beachwear. Posing barefoot against the backdrop of palm trees and ocean views, the former “Friends” guest star embraced the effortless style that has become part of her Australian coastal lifestyle. The carousel reflected her connection to nature, wellness and laid-back beach fashion.

The Instagram update came after another recent post where she shared photos of herself enjoying beach activities and outdoor moments. In that caption, she wrote, “Beauty is never the point. The life in your years comes from everywhere else.”

Elle Macpherson Embraces Her Wellness Journey

For years, Elle Macpherson has spoken about the importance of health, nutrition and feeling confident from within. Her Byron Bay photos reflect the wellness approach she has shared with fans throughout her career.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Elle Macpherson has built a wellness empire through her supplement company, WelleCo. The model has often connected her beauty philosophy with her overall wellbeing.

The Daily Mail noted a past interview on NBC’s “Megyn Kelly Today,” where she discussed making lifestyle changes after turning 50. She explained that she noticed changes in her skin, hair, weight and energy levels.

“I wasn’t feeling very well. I wasn’t looking very well.”

She added that improving her nutrition helped transform how she felt. “My life was transformed,” she said after changing her routine and focusing on supplements and healthier habits.

The Daily Mail also noted that Elle Macpherson recently returned to Australia after spending time in the United States. The model was later seen enjoying a relaxed outing in Sydney with her parents.

A Quiet Return to Australia

According to the Daily Mail’s report on her Sydney appearance, Elle Macpherson spent time with her parents during the low-key outing in Double Bay. The publication described the family moment as a relaxed daytime appearance.

The actress attempted to keep a low profile during the outing. However, her familiar appearance still attracted attention as she moved through the harborside suburb.

The Sydney moment followed her recent international travels. Elle Macpherson has continued to share glimpses of her personal lifestyle, from wellness routines to Australian coastal escapes.

Elle Macpherson has also made her mark across television and film. According to IMDb, she appeared as Janine LaCroix in Season 6 of “Friends,” playing Joey Tribbiani’s roommate and love interest. She later expanded her television career by hosting and executive producing “Australia’s Next Top Model” from 2010 to 2013. Her acting credits also include the 1996 romantic comedy “The Mirror Has Two Faces.”

The new Byron Bay photos offer another look at the lifestyle she has embraced in recent years. Elle Macpherson continues to inspire fans with her focus on health, nature, and confidence at every stage of life. Like Michelle Pfeiffer’s glowing selfie, the model’s latest update shows the lasting connection celebrities can build with fans.